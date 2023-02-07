CJ Perez nails PBA Player of the Week award as San Miguel stays unbeaten

CJ Perez and San Miguel have won four straight games to open the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – CJ Perez has been a steady force as San Miguel got off to a sizzling start in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Perez earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of February 1 to 5 after putting up all-around numbers for the Beermen, who have won four straight games to open the season-ending conference.

A contender for the MVP award, the spitfire guard averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in wins over Blackwater, Terrafirma, and Magnolia as San Miguel forged a three-way tie at the top with Converge and NLEX.

He started the week with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in a 105-86 rout of the Bossing then flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 122-102 mauling of the Dyip.

Continuing his fine play, Perez posted 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Beermen denied the Hotshots their first win of the conference by way of a 100-98 escape.

Perez bested NLEX’s Tony Semerad and Barangay Ginebra’s Nards Pinto for the weekly honor being handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

Semerad normed 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1 steal in two games for the unbeaten Road Warriors, while Pinto delivered 12 points and 3 assists off the bench as the Gin Kings kicked off their title defense with a win. – Rappler.com