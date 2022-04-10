Hodge draws praise for stifling defense vs Brownlee, Ginebra as Meralco surges ahead

Norman Black lauds Cliff Hodge for his stellar defensive work that allows Meralco to grab a 2-1 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – For a player like Cliff Hodge whose impact goes beyond the numbers, even a scoreless outing deserves praise.

Coach Norman Black lauded Hodge for his stellar defensive work that allowed Meralco to grab a 2-1 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals after a gritty 83-74 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, April 10.

Hodge anchored the Bolts’ defense as they limited Best Import frontrunner Justin Brownlee to a conference-low 19 points and held the Gin Kings to their lowest scoring output this conference.

Tony Bishop towed Meralco in the win with game-highs of 30 points and 16 rebounds, but Black felt the need to tip his hat to Hodge, who finished with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block.

“Even Tony, who is sitting next to me right now, would have to give a lot of credit to Cliff Hodge because he did a great job defensively tonight,” said Black during the post-game press conference.

“If the game had gone another five minutes, I do not know whether he would have finished the game.”

Although Hodge failed to contribute offensively – missing all of his 3 field goals – he compensated for it on the less glamorous end of the floor.

His best defensive plays came with less than four minutes left when he blocked Christian Standhardinger and drew an offensive foul on the Filipino-German big man in back-to-back possessions.

Those two stops proved crucial as the Bolts contained the Gin Kings to just 3 points in the final 7:30 minutes, an uncommon sight for a team that averaged 100.6 points in its first eight games in the playoffs this conference.

“He just gave everything he had on the basketball court today to try to slow down the Ginebra offense and that really made a big difference for us,” Black said.

Hodge and Meralco look to take further control of the best-of-seven series as they try to push Ginebra to the brink in Game 4 on Wednesday, April 13. – Rappler.com