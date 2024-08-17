PBA coaches, players hesitant but curious to use novel 4-pointer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOLLOW THROUGH. Marcio Lassiter in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Crazy or revolutionary? The jury is still out on the PBA's 4-point line innovation as veteran coaches and star players remain hesitant to lean into the game-changing development

MANILA, Philippines – Things will shake up in the upcoming 49th PBA season as it will debut the four-point line.

Previously used in PBA All-Star games, the local league will now incorporate the 27-foot arc on a trial basis, which could spark a revolution in a constantly evolving basketball landscape.

Coaches not keen on using it

For PBA coaches, it’s not something that they will focus on but it may open new pages in their playbooks.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone said he was “not a fan” of the sudden rule change but will look into how he will integrate the new weapon as the season progresses.

“I think it’s something that we’re gonna learn about as we go, how teams are gonna use it, how we’re gonna use it. That’s gonna be the rules and we have to adapt to it,” expounded the Gilas Pilipinas head coach.

“I see guys in practice before, doing shooting, they’re stepping back deeper and finding that range. I assume that we will be taking a few (four-point shots), but I just don’t think we will be taking that many,” he added.

Even if Rain or Shine mentor Yeng Guiao was not against it, he said that the Elasto Painters will not be looking to fully use the four-point shot in their arsenal.

“We haven’t really focused on setting up anything on the four-point shot, my advice to the (ROS players) if (the four-point shot’s) there, it’s natural, you take it but to force the four-point shot, don’t,” Guiao emphasized.

“I think we have two or three guys that have that range, so if they are free, they can shoot it but the rest, the natural three-pointer is what we look for,” he added.

Players also hesitant

The experimental addition also sparked mixed reactions among the players, with some of them recognizing how it affects the game, and how teams will be amenable to the change.

For NLEX guard Robert Bolick, he believes that the innovation influences the league, but he is not keen on launching the deeper shot.

“I don’t know how we’ll adapt it [to our system], but for me, I won’t try to find those types of shots…. If there’s an opportunity, then it’s fine, but maybe we won’t use it as much. It will only depend on Coach Jong (Uichico) on when we are going to use it,” Bolick said in Filipino.

When asked about the aftermath of the 2024 All-Star game, Bolick was quite ecstatic about the buzz generated by his clutch five-point play against former San Beda teammate Calvin Oftana.

This, however, is a much different story when it is implemented in actual games that matter.

“It was fun because it was in the All-Star, but in a game, it’s a different battle. It’s not all smiles anymore, so let’s see. For sure, the other teams won’t look for it as well, but they’ll be shocked it’s there,” the PBA All-Star said.

Bolick explained further that it “does not only affect the guards, but this would also make an impact with the big men because there won’t be as much help defensively due to the four point line, and the teams with a big man will dominate once again.”

Paul Lee, known for his deep three point heaves, thinks that this will benefit him and the Magnolia Hotshots moving forward.

“For me, I think it’s just normal, but I’m happy that my shots from out there will be awarded four points. I usually take those shots on those spots and the good thing is that it will be awarded with four points, and that’s in favor of us,” Lee said.

“It’s okay for us because now, the defenders will guard you out there, and it helps our spacing in our offense which is a big thing for us,” he added.

On the verge of being the PBA’s all-time three-point leader, Marcio Lassiter said that the new will be something different for everyone but in his case, he will prioritize launching from the much shorter distance.

“The four-point shot is going to be something different for all of us, especially myself. I don’t usually take those, but I do make a few of those. For me, I kind of want to stick with the three points first and try to get (the record) taken care of,” told Lassiter.

Lassiter also expressed his confusion with regards to the rule, saying that he thinks that a four-point shot won’t count as a three made based on his guesses.

Fours are also threes

Asked for his opinion, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial clarified that every attempt and make will also be counted as three.

“As of now, if he was able to make a four-point shot, I personally believe that it would be counted as a three based on my opinion…because if the four-point line disappears next season, the three pointers made would go to waste, ” Marcial explained.

“We will test next year if we still implement the four point line, and we’ll talk about it with the technical committee…. But for my suggestion and my opinion, if he shoots a four pointer, it would be counted as a three point [made],” the commissioner said. – With reports from Jorge Marion Dionisio and Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler.com