Bay Area leans on revived Powell, escapes Ginebra to force do-or-die Game 7

Myles Powell makes his triumphant and sudden return from a severe left foot injury and tows Bay Area to a thrilling PBA Commissioner's Cup finals Game 6 escape over Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area welcomed import Myles Powell back with open arms as the former NBA player led the Dragons’ thrilling PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals Game 6 escape over Barangay Ginebra, 87-84, at the sold-out Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 11.

As if he wasn’t freshly coming off a severe left foot injury, Powell came off the bench and tallied a team-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting in almost 36 minutes of action, while Hayden Blankley continued his torrid streak with 23 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting and 6-of-10 from three.

Justin Brownlee paced the sorry loss with a 37-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double plus 4 blocks and 4 steals in 47 minutes, while Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar were the only other Ginebra players who breached double-digit scoring with 12 points apiece.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson scattered 8 points, 9 boards, 6 dimes, and 5 steals in nearly 40 minutes, while “Iron Man” LA Tenorio went scoreless in just 18 minutes as he endured an abdominal strain

Game 7 tips off at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Sunday, January 15, 5:45 pm, two days later than the original Friday schedule.

The Scores

Bay Area 87 – Powell 29, Blankley 23, Yang 10, Zhu 10, Lam 9, Liu 4, Reid 2, Zheng 0, Ju 0.

Ginebra 84 – Brownlee 37, J.Aguilar 12, Standhardinger 12, Thompson 8, Pringle 8, Malonzo 4, Pinto 3, Tenorio 0, Gray 0.

Quarters: 25-20, 50-42, 66-64, 87-84.

– Rappler.com