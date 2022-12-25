Tenorio, Ginebra deal Bay Area a Christmas Day beating to clinch Game 1

STEPPING UP. LA Tenorio leads the Gin Kings' locals in scoring in a convincing win against the Dragons.

LA Tenorio resets his conference-high in points as Ginebra draws first blood against Bay Area in their best-of-seven clash for the PBA Commissioner's Cup crown

MANILA, Philippines – LA Tenorio turned into the Grinch and stole Christmas from Bay Area, guiding Barangay Ginebra to a 96-81 win in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, December 25.

Tenorio gifted the Gin Kings’ fans that made up most of the 18,252 in attendance his finest game of the tournament, draining a conference-high 22 points as Ginebra bucked a slow start to draw first blood in the best-of-seven duel.

Unleashed since the start of the playoffs, Tenorio helped set the tone in the victory, dropping 14 points in the first half and anchoring a pivotal 15-0 blast in the second quarter that ultimately turned the tides for the Gin Kings.

The Dragons enjoyed their biggest lead of the game at 34-26 before Tenorio caught fire and drained a pair of triples during that stretch, with Christian Standhardinger also contributing 6 points.

Justin Brownlee then capped that run with a triple for a 41-34 lead and Ginebra never looked back as it put the clamps on Bay Area, which got limited to a conference-low 81 points.

Brownlee finished with a game-high 28 points on top of 13 rebounds and 6 assists, knocking down big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter that took the fight out of the Dragons.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 96 – Brownlee 28, Tenorio 22, Standhardinger 16, Thompson 14, J. Aguilar 6, Pringle 5, Malonzo 3, Gray 2, Pessumal 0, R. Aguilar 0, Mariano 0.

Bay Area 81 – Nicholson 27 Ynag 12, Zhu 12, Lam 11, Ju 6, Song 5, Blankley 4, Liu 2, Zheng 2, Reid 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 45-40, 72-64, 96-81.

– Rappler.com