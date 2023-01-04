PBA
Brownlee, Thompson fuel fiery comeback as Ginebra dumps Bay Area in Game 3

Delfin Dioquino
FOURTH-QUARTER MAN. Justin Brownlee takes over in the fourth quarter for Barangay Ginebra.

PBA Images

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson come up with a bunch of clutch plays as Barangay Ginebra regains control of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra completed another one of its trademark comebacks and stunned Bay Area, 89-82, in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, January 4.

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson delivered down the stretch and came up with a bunch of clutch plays as the Gin Kings bucked their shooting woes to overcome a 14-point hole and gain a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Brownlee proved why he is the frontrunner for his third Best Import award by erupting for 19 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter, including 12 points in a 15-6 run that knotted the score at 79-79 with under three minutes left.

The Dragons were still up 73-64 after a Glenn Yang layup before Brownlee – who also tallied 17 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals – took over as he scored and assisted on all 15 points during that sizzling run.

Best Player of the Conference favorite Thompson then picked up where Brownlee left off, converting a crucial putback and finding Jamie Malonzo for a three-pointer on the next two possessions to give Ginebra an 84-79 lead.

Thompson also put up a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals as the Gin Kings redeemed themselves after losing by 17 points last game.

“Justin upped his motor and Scottie went crazy and got a couple of unbelievable rebounds and we got on a roll,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Andrew Nicholson showed the way for Bay Area with 23 points, 24 rebounds, and 2 blocks but left the game with 30 seconds left after sustaining what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 89 – Brownlee 34, Standhardinger 15, Thompson 14, Malonzo 10, Tenorio 8, Pringle 5, J.Aguilar 3, Mariano 0, Gray 0, Pinto 0.

Bay Area 82 – Nicholson 23, Lam 17, Zhu 12, Yang 11, Blankley 10, Ewing 3, Ju 2, Liu 2, Song 2, Reid 0.

Quarters: 16-16, 35-37, 56-63, 89-82.

– Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
