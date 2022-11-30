Ginebra drubs Converge to fuel bid for playoff bonus

STAT STUFFER. Justin Brownlee falls an assist shy of a triple-double in another all-around performance for Ginebra.

Justin Brownlee flirts with a triple-double as Barangay Ginebra ends the elimination round with back-to-back wins to gain a shot at the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – A top-two finish remained a possibility for Barangay Ginebra after it blew Converge out of the water in a 115-96 romp in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, November 30.

Justin Brownlee fell a dime short of a triple-double after posting 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Gin Kings hiked their record to 9-3 for third place to fuel their bid for a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

Now, Ginebra needs second seed Magnolia (8-3) to lose to Rain or Shine in the final game of the elimination round on Friday, December 2, to clinch the playoff incentive.

In case of a tie, the Gin Kings hold the advantage after beating the Hotshots earlier in the eliminations.

Brownlee showed the way for Ginebra in the first three quarters before the Gin Kings’ locals rose to the occasion in the final frame, particularly LA Tenorio, as they wrapped up the elimination round with back-to-back victories.

Tenorio scattered 10 of his conference-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, including 5 points in a 17-4 run to start the period that gave Ginebra its biggest lead of the game at 101-79.

Jamie Malonzo came off the bench and put up 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, Japeth Aguilar delivered 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Christian Standhardinger totaled 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson added 9 points each and combined for 10 rebounds in the win.

While the Gin Kings ended the elimination round in style, the FiberXers lost their last two games and fell to 8-4 for the fourth seed.

Converge will have its mettle tested in the quarterfinals as it faces defending champion and fifth seed San Miguel in a best-of-three affair.

Rookie Justin Arana netted a season-high 23 points on top of 8 rebounds and 2 steals to lead the FiberXers, while returning import Quincy Miller tallied 16 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 115 – Brownlee 25, Malonzo 17, J. Aguilar 16, Tenorio 14, Standhardinger 13, Thompson 9, Pringle 9, Gray 7, Pessumal 3, R. Aguilar 2, Mariano 0.

Converge 96 – Arana 23, Miller 16, Melecio 12, Ilagan 11, Stockton 10, Teng 10, Tratter 6, Tolomia 4, DiGregorio 2, Racal 2, Browne 0, Ambohot 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 56-48, 84-75, 115-96.

– Rappler.com