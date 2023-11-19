PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Magnolia climbs out of 26-point hole to stun Ginebra in thrilling PBA Clasico

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

Tyler Bey dominates in the fourth quarter as Magnolia stays unbeaten through four games in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the expense of Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA version of the Clasico lived up to its billing as Magnolia completed a thrilling 93-91 comeback win over Barangay Ginebra in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 19.

Tyler Bey sank the marginal free throws in a nerve-racking ending and finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks to lift the Hotshots to an improbable victory after they got buried in a 26-point hole.

Bey looked like a man on a mission against the most popular team in the league, erupting for 16 points in the fourth quarter to help keep Magnolia unscathed as it improved to a league-leading 4-0 record.

Jio Jalalon backstopped Bey with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, taking over in a key third quarter that turned things around for the Hotshots.

The Gin Kings propped up their biggest lead at 51-25 and entered the break comfortably ahead at 60-35 thanks to import Tony Bishop dropping 16 of his team-high-tying 21 points in the first half.

Magnolia, though, chipped away at its deficit and outscored Ginebra 29-12 in the third period, with 9 points coming from Jalalon, to narrow the gap to 64-72 going into the final salvo.

Bey picked up where Jalalon left off as he tied the game at 83-83 and gave the Hotshots their first lead at 85-83 off a roaring slam with 3:30 minutes remaining.

Although the Gin Kings regained the upper hand and led 91-88 off a pair of Bishop free throws with a minute left, Bey knocked down four straight pressure-packed foul shots to put Magnolia in the front seat.

Ginebra then blew two chances down the stretch, with Scottie Thompson missing a tightly contested layup by Mark Barroca, and Christian Standhardinger air-balling a midrange jumper just before the final buzzer sounded.

Bishop also put up 12 rebounds, Maverick Ahanmisi fired 21 points with 13 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Standhardinger saw his near triple-double outing of 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists go down the drain.

Thompson also flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds for the Gin Kings, who fell to 1-1.

The Scores

Magnolia 93 – Bey 31, Jalalon 15, Barroca 13, Lee 9, Sangalang 8, Dela Rosa 6, J.Ahanmisi 5, Reavis 0, Tratter 0, Eriobu 0, Dionisio 0.

Barangay Ginebra 91 – M. Ahanmisi 21, Bishop 21, Standhardinger 13, J.Aguilar 12, Thompson 12, Pringle 9, Pinto 3, Cu 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 16-34, 35-60, 64-72, 93-91.

– Rappler.com

Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
