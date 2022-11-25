PBA
NLEX stays alive, pulls off king-sized upset of Ginebra in OT win

Delfin Dioquino
WIN AGAIN. Earl Clark and NLEX get back on track after five straight losses.

PBA Images

NLEX wins again after five straight losses and snaps the five-game winning streak of Barangay Ginebra to remain in playoff contention

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX staved off elimination and frustrated a Barangay Ginebra side chasing a playoff bonus in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a gritty 120-117 overtime win at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, November 25.

Import Earl Clark finished with 37 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, while Don Trollano came alive in the second half as the Road Warriors halted a five-game skid to improve to 4-7 and stay alive in playoff contention.

Clark drained the game-tying jump shot that forced an extra period, 113-113, and sank a triple to open overtime before NLEX banked on Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Paul Varilla to dent the Gin Kings’ bid for a twice-to-beat prize.

Back-to-back Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson buckets gave Ginebra a 117-116 lead with two minutes left, but a Ganuelas-Rosser trey in the ensuing possession saw the Road Warriors regain the upper hand, 119-117.

Varilla then hauled down a crucial defensive rebound and hit a clutch free throw for the tally as the Gin Kings bungled their attempt at extending the match following three-point misses from Jamie Malonzo and Justin Brownlee.

Although he suffered cramps and left the court in overtime, Trollano proved to be the X factor in the all-important win by unloading all of his 26 points in the second half.

Trollano erupted for 20 points in the third period alone as NLEX turned a 54-58 halftime deficit to a 90-83 lead going into the fourth frame.

Still sizzling hot, Trollano canned his seventh and last three-pointer with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter to push the Road Warriors’ lead to 111-106.

Ginebra, though, refused to go away and scored 7 straight points from Brownlee and Thompson for a 113-111 advantage before Clark knotted the score.

Brownlee, however, missed the potential game-winner in regulation.

“The game was extra special for the players, because naturally, they’re playing a big team like Ginebra – a very strong team,” said NLEX head coach Frankie Lim. “The challenge will always be there.”

Kevin Alas tallied 18 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals, while Ganuelas-Rosser put up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the win that somehow eased the pain of their overtime loss to erstwhile winless Terrafirma last week.

Brownlee chalked up 39 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks for the Gin Kings, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped as they fell to fourth place with a 7-3 record.

Ginebra has to win its last two games and needs second seed Magnolia (8-2) to lose at least one of its last two matches to get a crack at the win-once incentive in the quarterfinals.

Thompson posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds on top of 5 assists and 3 steals in the loss, Aguilar tallied 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Jamie Malonzo netted 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Following the Gin Kings’ defeat, No. 1 Bay Area (10-2) secured the top seed in the quarterfinals.

The Scores

NLEX 120 – Clark 37, Trollano 26, Alas 18, Nieto 10, Chua 9, Rosales 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 8, Varilla 1, Miranda 0.

Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 39, Thompson 17, J.Aguilar 13, Malonzo 12, Gray 11, Pringle 11, Standhardinger 9, Tenorio 5, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 54-58, 90-83, 113-113 (reg.), 120-117 (OT).

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
