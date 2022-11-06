Thompson game-winner lifts Ginebra to comeback win vs San Miguel

Scottie Thompson drains the game-winning triple as Ginebra overhauls a 19-point deficit to stun San Miguel and pick up its third straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson saved the day as Barangay Ginebra completed a come-from-behind 97-96 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 6.

Thompson drained the game-winning triple from the left corner with 4.8 ticks left for the Gin Kings, who overhauled a 19-point deficit to pick up their third straight victory and improve to 5-2 for solo fourth place in the standings.

Stuffing the stats sheet with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, reigning PBA MVP Thompson then sealed the victory by completing a steal after Beermen import Devon Scott lost the ball in the dying seconds.

The likes of San Miguel veteran Chris Ross felt Scott got fouled during that ill-fated possession and complained about the non-call but to no avail.

Justin Brownlee showed the way for Ginebra with a near triple-double of 33 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block as he and Thompson conspired in their comeback, combining for 15 points in the fourth period.

The Beermen grabbed an 80-63 lead behind a big third-quarter performance from CJ Perez and still held a 92-81 advantage midway through the final salvo before the Gin Kings erected a 13-2 spurt to force a 94-94 deadlock.

Scott put San Miguel on the front seat again with a short stab with 35 seconds remaining, but Thompson played hero as he drained his booming triple that gave Ginebra its first lead of the game.

The Gin Kings outscored the Beermen 34-16 in the fourth quarter.

“I was telling the guys, it is there for us, we just [have to] play a little smarter, we just [need to] make a few more plays,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Japeth Aguilar posted 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Jamie Malonzo delivered 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals as the two forwards held the fort for a Gin Kings side missing Christian Standhardinger.

Earning a reputation as an import irritant, Standhardinger turned into a spectator due to knee issues and witnessed Scott dominate inside with 26 points, 21 rebounds, and 4 assists.

But Ginebra – buoyed by the cheers of its fans – embodied its famous never-say-die spirit as it clinched another comeback win after fighting back from a 15-point hole in its victory over Magnolia that kickstarted its winning streak.

Perez finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, although he went scoreless in the final period of the loss that denied San Miguel its third straight triumph.

Jericho Cruz and Simon Enciso had 14 points apiece, while Vic Manuel contributed 13 points for the Beermen, who fell to 3-4.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 97 – Brownlee 33, Thompson 14, J.Aguilar 13, Malonzo 13, Mariano 8, Pringle 4, Pinto 4, Pessumal 3, Gray 3, Tenorio 2, R.Aguilar 0.

San Miguel 96 – Scott 26, Perez 19, Cruz 14, Enciso 14, Manuel 13, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 2, Ross 0, Herndon 0.

Quarters: 19-29, 46-53, 63-80, 97-96.

– Rappler.com