Powell stays hot as Bay Area drubs NLEX to nail quarterfinal berth

DOMINANT. Bay Area has won back-to-back games since Myles Powell returned as the Dragons' import.

Myles Powell follows up his 50-point explosion with another big game as Bay Area becomes the first team to clinch a quarterfinal spot

MANILA, Philippines – A red-hot first half from Myles Powell allowed Bay Area to become the first team to qualify for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs after a 118-98 rout of NLEX at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 13.

Fresh from a 50-point explosion in his return as the Dragons’ import, Powell unloaded 24 of his 36 points in the opening half as Bay Area won back-to-back games to improve to 8-2 and clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Powell, who also finished with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, sizzled for 13 of the Dragons’ 38-point eruption in the second period that saw the foreign squad turn a slim five-point lead to a sizable 64-45 cushion at halftime.

Five more Bay Area players scored in double figures in the lopsided win that sent the Road Warriors to their fourth straight loss.

Glenn Yang chalked up 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, Hayden Blankley posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Ju Mingxin added 11 points in just 15 minutes of play.

Blankley and Ju combined for 15 points in the third quarter as the Dragons’ lead grew as big as 26 points before Powell continued his offensive onslaught in the final frame.

Powell scattered 8 points in the fourth quarter, highlighting his performance with an alley-oop dunk off a Blankley dime with less the six minutes left.

Kobey Lam put up 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Liu Chuanxing chimed in 11 points and 6 rebounds in the victory.

Import Earl Clark led NLEX with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in another disappointing result as the Road Warriors dropped to 3-6.

NLEX has now lost six of its last seven games, with its playoff hopes looking bleaker after every defeat.

Justin Chua and Don Trollano had 15 points each for the Road Warriors.

The Scores

Bay Area 118 – Powell 36, Yang 15, Blankley 13, Lam 12, Ju 11, Liu 11, Zhu 9, Song 6, Reid 4, Zheng 1, Ewing 0, Si 0, Liang 0.

NLEX 98 – Clark 17, Trollano 15, Chua 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Rosales 12, Alas 10, Paniamogan 6, Celda 5, Varilla 4, Miranda 2, Fonacier 0, Ighalo 0.

Quarters: 26-21, 64-45, 91-71, 118-98.

– Rappler.com