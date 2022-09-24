Powell frustrates NorthPort, sinks game-winner to keep Bay Area unbeaten

Myles Powell takes over in the second half and sinks the biggest basket of the nip-and-tuck affair as Bay Area stays unscathed in the PBA with a 2-0 card

MANILA, Philippines – Myles Powell drained a dramatic game-winner at the buzzer to lift Bay Area to a thrilling 105-104 win over NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 24.

Powell took over in the second half to finish with 37 points and sank the biggest bucket of the nip-and-tuck affair as the Dragons seized an early lead in the standings with a 2-0 card.

The Batang Pier were on their way to stunning a dominant Bay Area squad that mauled Blackwater by 46 points in its conference opener by leading 104-102 with a minute left before Powell ripped the script with his heroics.

NorthPort missed its last three field goals since taking the lead off a Roi Sumang steal and layup, paving the way for Powell to sink the stepback three-pointer over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-10 import Prince Ibeh.

Coming off a sensational 41-point outburst in his PBA debut, Powell struggled early and scored just 9 points in the first half before he erupted for 28 points in the final two periods, including 16 in the last frame.

A former NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers, Powell also finished with 6 rebounds and 4 steals as the Dragons continue to pose a threat to the rest of the PBA.

Hayden Blankley backstopped Powell with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, while 7-foot-5 big man Liu Chuanxing churned out 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Robert Bolick matched Powell in offensive firepower by posting 33 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds, but the Batang Pier wasted several chances in securing the win.

Arwind Santos missed a layup and a triple in the final minute, while Sumang also muffed a long bomb as NorthPort failed to pad its lead and dropped to 1-1.

Despite the loss, new Batang Pier acquisition Arvin Tolentino continued to impress with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Ibeh tallied 8 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 1 steal in the heartbreaking defeat.

The Scores

Bay Area 105 – Powell 37, Blankley 15, Liu 13, Liang 9, Yang 9, Chu 8, Reid 8, Ju 6, Song 0, Lam 0, Zheng 0.

NorthPort 104 – Bolick 33, Tolentino 22, Balanza 11, Chan 11, Ibeh 8, Santos 6, Sumag 5, Salado 3, Ferrer 3, Ayaay 2, Caperal 0.

Quarters: 18-24, 53-51, 80-77, 105-104.

– Rappler.com