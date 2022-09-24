Blackwater snaps skid as Troy Rosario debuts in win vs Phoenix

Troy Rosario delivers a double-double as Blackwater bounces back from its beatdown from guest team Bay Area with a convincing victory over Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rosario turned in a solid outing in his Blackwater debut and proved pivotal in a 97-85 win over Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 24.

A centerpiece of a blockbuster three-team trade that saw him get dealt by TNT, Rosario delivered 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Bossing bounced back from their conference-opening 46-point defeat to Bay Area.

Rosario struggled from the field and shot a paltry 5-of-18 clip from the field, but his teammates picked up the slack with five more Blackwater players in double figures.

Baser Amer delivered his finest game in a Bossing uniform and churned out 24 points and 2 steals, while Rey Suerte put up a career-high 15 points on top of 8 rebounds as Blackwater snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Amer and Suerte combined for 10 points in the final quarter and helped anchor their breakaway in the period where they outscored the Fuel Masters 25-16.

Import Cameron Krutwig posted 17 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Bossing and Gab Banal had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals to bounce back from his scoreless Bossing debut against the Dragons.

Rashawn McCarthy added 12 points and 4 assists for Blackwater, which coincidentally last tasted victory against Phoenix last conference.

Kaleb Wesson put the Fuel Masters on his back with a monster double-double of 28 points, 26 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, but not even those eye-popping numbers were not enough to salvage Phoenix the win.

Still reeling from the PBA exit of former star player Matthew Wright, who took his talents to the Japan B. League, the Fuel Masters dropped to 0-2.

RR Garcia and Javee Mocon put up 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

The Scores

Blackwater 97 – Amer 24, Krutwig 17, Suerte 15, Rosario 15, McCarthy 12, Banal 10, Ular 4, Jackson 0, Sena 0, Go 0.

Phoenix 85 – Wesson 28, Garcia 13, Mocon 11, Tio 9, Camacho 7, Jazul 5, Rios 3, Lojera 2, Adamos 2, Serrano 2, Lalata 2, Robles 1, Muyang 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 54-47, 72-69, 97-85.

– Rappler.com