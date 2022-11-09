Converge shoots lights out in high-scoring win over Phoenix to stretch hot streak

Quincy Miller erupts for 46 points in the record-setting win that sees Converge knock down a franchise record 22 three-pointers

MANILA, Philippines – The clash between the two hottest PBA Commissioner’s Cup teams lived up to its billing as Converge trounced Phoenix in a high-scoring affair, 132-127, at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 9.

Quincy Miller erupted for a conference-high 46 points on a sizzling 8-of-13 clip from deep in the record-setting victory that saw the FiberXers knock down a franchise record of 22 three-pointers for their sixth straight win.

Eclipsing its previous franchise record of 21 triples, Converge fell just a trey short of the PBA record of 23 three-pointers accomplished twice in a game by TNT and once by San Miguel.

But the FiberXers did not need to match the PBA record to extend their hot streak as they pounded the ball inside in the pivotal 12-5 blast that kept the Fuel Masters at bay.

Phoenix trailed 116-119 with five minutes left before Converge rode on that run to mount a 10-point lead – an advantage big enough to hold off the Fuel Masters’ last-ditch comeback.

Although Phoenix got within 4 points behind a 6-0 spurt, it missed all of its last six field goals in the final minute as it saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

Jeron Teng backstopped Miller in scoring with 25 points on top of 9 rebounds and 4 assists, while RK Ilagan fired a career high 22 points off an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from downtown.

Maverick Ahanmisi contributed 3 triples for the FiberXers, finishing with 13 points.

While the Converge locals did their part, it was Miller who did most of the heavy lifting as he also chalked up 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to make up for his first-half ejection against NLEX last Saturday.

The FiberXers were down 73-74 at the half before Miller erupted for 19 points in the third quarter alone, going 4-of-4 from deep in the period, to give his side a 107-102 lead going into the final canto.

Converge, which improved to 7-2 for solo second place, never trailed again even as Phoenix enjoyed having seven players in double figures.

Kaleb Wesson put up 25 points, 21 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in the losing effort that dropped the Fuel Masters to 5-4.

Javee Mocon, Sean Anthony, and Encho Serrano also chalked up 17 points for Phoenix.

The Scores

Converge 132 – Miller 46, Teng 25, Ilagan 22, Ahanmisi 13, Melecio 9, Arana 6, Stockton 6, Murrell 5, Ambohot 0, Bulanadi 0, Tratter 0.

Phoenix 127 – Wesson 25, Mocon 17, Anthony 17, Serrano 17, Perkins 14, Tio 12, Jazul 12, Garcia 3, Manganti 4, Camacho 2, Pascual 2, Robles 2, Rios 0.

Quarters: 36-36, 73-74, 107-102, 132-127.

– Rappler.com