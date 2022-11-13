Converge stuns Rain or Shine from 17 points down to claim 7th straight win

TOPSCORER. Jeron Teng leads Converge in scoring in a comeback win over Rain or Shine.

Jeron Teng, Justin Arana, and the rest of the locals rise to the occasion for a struggling Quincy Miller as Converge secures its place in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Converge extended its win streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in dramatic fashion, gutting out a come-from-behind 102-101 win over Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 13.

Jeron Teng, Justin Arana, and the rest of the locals rose to the occasion for a struggling Quincy Miller as the FiberXers overhauled a 17-point deficit, 71-88, to earn their seventh straight win and secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Converge improved to 8-2 to gain a share of second place with guest squad Bay Area, which earlier became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Teng finished with a team-high 20 points, while Arana posted 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks on top of the game-winning layup that completed the FiberXers’ fourth-quarter comeback.

RK Ilagan also starred in the victory with 11 points and 6 assists as he fired 8 points in the win-clinching 18-5 run that erased the Elasto Painters’ 12-point lead, 96-84, in the final period.

A pair of Maverick Ahanmisi free throws with 1:30 minutes left pulled Converge within a whisker, 98-99, before import Ryan Pearson gave Rain or Shine a three-point lead off a jump shot.

But Miller answered with a short stab and Arana drained the go-ahead bucket off a nifty post move against Santi Santillan with 15 ticks remaining as the FiberXers seized the upper hand for the first time since the first quarter.

Elasto Painters guard Rey Nambatac then missed the potential game-winning triple at the buzzer.

Miller churned out all-around numbers of 19 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to compensate for his shooting struggles that saw him miss all of his 6 three-point attempts.

Opening the fourth period with a layup, Miller went on a scoring drought for the next 10 minutes before he came through with a crucial basket in the final minute.

Abu Tratter, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Aljun Melecio all scored 11 points for Converge.

Pearson bounced back from his forgettable PBA debut where he scored only 9 points with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but not even his upgraded performance could save Rain or Shine from slipping to its second straight loss.

Gian Mamuyac fired 24 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in the defeat that dropped the Elasto Painters to 4-6.

The Scores

Converge 102 – Teng 20, Miller 19, Arana 16, Tratter 11, Melecio 11, Ahanmisi 11, Ilagan 11, Stockton 3, DiGregorio 0, Tolomia 0, Racal 0 , Ambohot 0.

Rain or Shine 101 – Pearson 25, Mamuyac 24, Asistio 16, Caracut 11, Nambatac 10, Santillan 6, Belga 4, Norwood 3, Demusis 2, Borboran 0.

Quarters: 25-27, 55-57, 69-84, 102-101.

– Rappler.com