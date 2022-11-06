Magnolia vents ire on Blackwater to solidify hold of No. 1 spot

DO IT ALL. Jio Jalalon impresses across the board as Magnolia dominates Blackwater.

Coming off its first loss at the hands of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia bounces back against Blackwater behind an all-around showing from Jio Jalalon

MANILA, Philippines – Jio Jalalon did it all for Magnolia and showed the way in a 91-69 thrashing of Blackwater in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 6.

Jalalon delivered 13 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals as the Hotshots, who were coming off their first loss at the hands of Barangay Ginebra, vented their ire on the Bossing to retain the top spot with a 6-1 record.

Magnolia trailed 27-31 early in the second quarter before Jalalon anchored a tide-turning 14-0 run, scattering 6 points and 2 steals during that stretch as his side grabbed a 10-point advantage.

The Hotshots never looked back and even led by as many as 25 points behind Ian Sangalang, who churned out 10 of his 17 points in the last two quarters.

Sangalang, who earned Player of the Game honors, shot 7-of-13 from the field and hauled down 7 rebounds, while import Nick Rakocevic chalked up 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Jerrick Ahanmisi fired a conference-high 14 points, including 7 points in that crucial second quarter where Magnolia outscored Blackwater 25-15.

Calvin Abueva made his presence felt in the win with 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals on the same night he got recognized for being the 50th local in PBA history to record 1,000 offensive rebounds.

Still without veterans JVee Casio and Troy Rosario, the Bossing saw their personnel woes continue to pile up as Baser Amer left the game in the first quarter due to a nagging calf injury.

Without Amer, Blackwater blew a 24-19 lead on the way to its third straight defeat for a 3-6 record.

Rookie Ato Ular posted 14 points and 4 rebounds in the loss as the Bossing missed the scoring of import Cameron Krutwig, who got limited to single digits for the first time this conference.

Krutwig netted just 8 points, although he tallied 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

Trevis Jackson had 10 points as the only other Blackwater player in double figures.

The Scores

Magnolia 91 – Rakocevic 17, Sangalang 17, Ahanmisi 14, Jalalon 13, Barroca 9, Abueva 6, Wong 4, Zaldivar 4, Laput 4, Escoto 2, Dionisio 0, Corpuz 0, Mendoza 0.

Blackwater 69 – Ular 14, Jackson 10, McCarthy 9, Krutwig 8, Suerte 6, Ayonayon 5, Ebona 4, Sena 3, Banal 2, Publico 2, Melton 2, Taha 2, Go 2, Amer 0.

Quarters: 19-22, 44-37, 70-55, 91-69.

– Rappler.com