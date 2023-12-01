Heroes aplenty as Magnolia blasts NLEX to stay perfect

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RELIABLE. Tyler Bey in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Magnolia turns it up in the second half as it improves to 5-0, winning by at least 25 points for the second time in three games

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia mauled NLEX in the second half and turned a close contest to a 99-72 blowout to stay perfect in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, December 1.

Tyler Bey and Mark Barroca shone at both ends for the Hotshots, who posted a winning margin of at least 25 points for the second time in three games despite trailing 44-46 at halftime to hike their league-best record to 5-0.

Bey finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Barroca delivered 19 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals as they took over in a big third quarter together with Jio Jalalon to allow Magnolia to pull away.

The trio combined for 19 points in the third period, where the Hotshots dominated the Road Warriors, 30-14, to erect 74-60 lead.

Jalalon flirted with a triple-double for Magnolia with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals, while big man James Laput supplied 16 points in his fifth straight start.

Paul Lee added 14 points for the Hotshots, who bucked a tentative first half attributed to rust built up after a lengthy 11-day break since their sensational comeback win against Barangay Ginebra last November 19.

Magnolia still trailed 54-50 early in the third frame before back-to-back Lee three-pointers ignited an 18-2 bomb that opened the floodgates.

Overall, the Hotshots outscored their foes 55-26 in the second half.

New import Stokley Chaffee Jr. impressed in his debut for NLEX with 23 points, 19 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, but his side simply ran out of gas as the Road Warriors got limited to below 100 points for the first time.

Prior to the game, NLEX averaged 110.5 points, then the second-highest mark in the league.

The scoring drop might have been an effect of the Road Warriors still adjusting after replacing Thomas Robinson, who averaged 34.5 points but got sent home for going on an unplanned vacation and missing practices.

Kris Rosales ended up as the only other NLEX player in double figures with 15 points.

Back from a foot injury, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser tallied 7 points, 4 blocks, and 3 rebounds for the Road Warriors, who slipped to 2-3.

The Scores

Magnolia 99 – Bey 23, Barroca 19, Laput 16, Lee 14, Jalalon 11, Dionisio 6, Ahanmisi 3, Eriobu 2, Sangalang 2, Murrell 2, Tratter 1, Dela Rosa 0, Escoto 0.

NLEX 72 – Chaffee 23, Rosales 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Trollano 5, Anthony 3, Herndon 3, Rodger 3, Semerad 3, Miranda 2, Pascual 2, Gabo 0, Doliguez 0.

Quarters: 24-24, 44-46, 74-60, 99-72.

– Rappler.com