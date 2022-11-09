Bolick, Navarro flirt with triple-double vs NLEX as NorthPort halts skid

FINDING HIS GROOVE. William Navarro comes up with undoubtedly his finest PBA performance since joining NorthPort in the middle of the Commissioner's Cup.

Robert Bolick and William Navarro stuff the stats sheet as NorthPort rediscovers its winning ways after three straight losses

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick and William Navarro both flirted with triple-doubles and NorthPort got back on track in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 107-94 win over NLEX at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 9.

Starring with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in the wire-to-wire victory, Bolick received sufficient help from the rest of the Batang Pier as they halted a three-game skid and enhanced their playoff bid with a 4-5 record.

Navarro also delivered across the board with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals for undoubtedly his finest PBA performance since he joined the team in the middle of the conference.

Cut from Gilas Pilipinas’ pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window, Navarro scored 12 third-quarter points to help NorthPort preserve its double-digit lead before Bolick and Prince Ibeh took over in the fourth.

Bolick and Ibeh tallied 10 and 11 points, respectively, in the final frame as the Batang Pier led by as many as 24 points.

Ibeh dominated inside with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 6 blocks, while Jeff Chan and Roi Sumang chimed in 12 and 11 points, respectively in the win.

Also missing the cut for the FIBA window like Navarro, Arvin Tolentino posted 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Batang Pier, who climbed to eighth place in the standings.

Road Warriors import Earl Clark came up with another stellar game of 29 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 blocks, but those numbers went to waste as they absorbed their third consecutive defeat for a 3-5 record.

NLEX has lost five of its last six games after a promising 2-0 start.

The Scores

NorthPort 107 – Bolick 33, Ibeh 22, Navaro 17, Chan 12, Sumang 11, Tolentino 10, Calma 2, Balanza 0, Caperal 0, Ferrer 0.

NLEX 94 – Clark 29, Alas 18, Rosales 9, Chua 8, Miranda 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Paniamogan 6, Celda 5, Ighalo 3, Magat 3, Taulava 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 23-13, 49-36, 80-68, 107-94.

– Rappler.com