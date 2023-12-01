Arvin Tolentino clutch as NorthPort outlasts TNT in OT to get back on track

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAIN MAN. Arvin Tolentino in action for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Arvin Tolentino takes over in overtime to help NorthPort arrest its two-game skid as they survive a masterclass of a performance by TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentino drained the big hits late and towed NorthPort to a gripping 128-123 overtime win over TNT in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Friday, December 1.

Providing spark off the bench, Tolentino finished with a team-high 27 points, including 7 points in the extra period, as the Batang Pier escaped with their third victory in five games despite squandering a 15-point cushion.

Tolentino buried a corner trey that gave NorthPort a 125-119 lead with 1:10 minutes remaining then iced his free throws in the dying seconds after a crucial offensive rebound to settle the final score.

Australian import Venky Jois supplied all-around numbers of 21 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals for the Batang Pier, who got back on track after two consecutive defeats.

Jois shone in the fourth quarter, scoring their last 6 points in regulation as he engaged Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in a mano a mano between two do-it-all reinforcements.

Hollis-Jefferson completed a three-point play to put the Tropang Giga ahead at 111-109, but Jois scored the equalizer in the next possession plus the foul.

Jois knotted the score again at 113-113 after a Calvin Oftana putback before Hollis-Jefferson and Fran Yu both missed their game-winning attempts, paving the way for an extra session.

“Beating TNT is a big thing for us. We know how good that team is, how good Rondae is, the whole team. So we’re really glad,” said Tolentino.

Yu delivered for NorthPort with 14 points and 6 assists, while fellow rookie Cade Flores chimed in 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

The two newcomers stepped up in overtime, with a Flores jumper sparking and a Yu three-pointer capping a 7-0 start to the period that firmly put the Batang Pier ahead.

Joshua Munzon added 16 points and 4 steals, while Brent Paraiso – another rookie – contributed 10 points in the victory.

Hollis-Jefferson posted a game-high of 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists to go with 3 steals and 2 blocks, but his effort went down the drain even as three of his teammates breached the 20-point mark.

Oftana had 22 points and 7 rebounds, Glenn Khobuntin fired a career-high 22 points with 5 rebounds, while Jayson Castro tallied 20 points and 7 rebounds.

That balanced attack proved key as TNT stared at a 40-55 deficit in the second period before it unleashed a quarter-ending 22-6 run to seize the upper hand at halftime, 62-61, and set up the nip-and-tuck affair.

Kelly Williams chipped in 10 points for the Tropang Giga, who absorbed their second straight loss and fell to 2-3.

The Scores

NorthPort 128 – Tolentino 27, Jois 21, Munzon 16, Flores 16, Yu 14, Calma 10, Paraiso 10, Caperal 5, Amores 5, Chan 4.

TNT 123 – Hollis-Jefferson 35, Oftana 22, Khobuntin 22, Castro 20, K.Williams 10, Ponferrada 4, Aurin 3, Montalbo 3, Heruela 2, Galinato 2, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 37-33, 61-62, 90-89, 113-113 (reg.), 128-123 (OT).

– Rappler.com