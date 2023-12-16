Treadwell flirts with triple-double as Rain or Shine tarnishes Magnolia record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POWER. Demetrius Treadwell in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Off an inauspicious 0-5 start, Rain or Shine picks up its third straight win behind Demetrius Treadwell and deals Magnolia its first loss

MANILA, Philippines – Demetrius Treadwell and Rain or Shine sent Magnolia crashing back to earth after hacking out a surprising 113-110 road win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, December 16.

Treadwell fell just a dime short of a triple-double with 30 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Elasto Painters stunned the Aquilino Pimentel International Convention Center crowd by dealing the Hotshots their first loss.

Magnolia entered the game unscathed after the first seven games of the conference and unbeaten since May after completing an 11-0 sweep of the PBA On Tour exhibition series.

That undefeated streak came to an end on Saturday at the hands of a reinvigorated Rain or Shine side that has won three straight games after an inauspicious 0-5 start to the tournament.

Youngsters Leonard Santillan, Andrei Caracut, and Keith Datu delivered down the stretch as the Elasto Painters pulled off the upset despite trailing 104-108 with under three minutes remaining.

Datu and Santillan drained back-to-back three-pointers and Caracut sank a pair of free throws in an 8-2 run that gave Rain or Shine a 112-110 lead before Treadwell put the nail in the coffin with a foul shot with 10 ticks left.

Caracut backstopped Treadwell with 15 points and 6 assists, while Datu fired 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 clip from three-point territory.

Santillan chimed in 11 points and veteran Gabe Norwood added 9 points as he inched closer to joining the 5,000-point club.

Tyler Bey matched Treadwell with 30 points on top of 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, but the Hotshots failed to get the job done even after clawing their way out of a 12-point hole in the second quarter, 45-57.

Paul Lee and Mark Barroca put up 22 and 20 points, respectively, for Magnolia, which absorbed its first loss since it got the quarterfinal boot to Meralco in the Governors’ Cup last season.

Hotshots guard Jio Jalalon had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 113 – Treadwell 30, Caracut 15, Datu 14, Santillan 11, Norwood 9, Asistio 8, Belga 7, Nambatac 5, Mamuyac 5, Nocum 4, Demusis 3, Borboran 2, Clarito 0, Yap 0.

Magnolia 110 – Bey 30, Lee 22, Barroca 20, Jalalon 13, Laput 7, Escoto 5, Tratter 4, Sangalang 4, Mendoza 3, Reavis 2, Ahanmisi 0, Dela Rosa 0, Eriobu 0, Dionisio 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 57-45, 82-81, 113-110.

– Rappler.com