PBA
PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

San Miguel avoids another collapse as Ross drains big hits vs Meralco

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel avoids another collapse as Ross drains big hits vs Meralco

VETERAN. Chris Ross in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA Images

Fresh from a colossal meltdown against NLEX, San Miguel holds off a Meralco comeback to post its first win of the PBA season

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Ross provided the big hits as San Miguel averted another collapse and outlasted Meralco, 93-83, for its first win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 19.

Ross scored 7 of his 10 points in the last two minutes to bring the Beermen home, steadying the ship late to avoid a second straight meltdown after San Miguel wasted a 19-point lead to NLEX in its season-opening loss.

The Bolts trailed by as many as 21 points but got within 81-85 with under three minutes left off back-to-back Chris Newsome three-pointers.

Ross, though, answered with his own triple and sank all of his four free throws down the stretch to guide the Beermen to a 1-1 record as he also finished with 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Learning the hard way after fouling out in their 117-113 overtime defeat to the Road Warriors, San Miguel import Ivan Aska committed just two fouls this time and put up 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals in nearly 45 minutes.

June Mar Fajardo also turned in a double-double for the Beermen with 17 points and 15 rebounds, CJ Perez tallied 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Terrence Romeo had 9 points before he left the game with a hurt knee.

The win saw the keenly awaited PBA debut of rookie Kyt Jimenez, who recorded 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in 12 minutes of play.

Fielded in with the Beermen missing Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz, and Jeron Teng, Jimenez gave his side its biggest lead at 51-30 by sinking two free throws.

But Meralco refused to go out without a fight and cut their deficit to 62-66 going into the final salvo, setting up the tough finish.

Newsome posted 22 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals for the Bolts, who absorbed their first loss of the conference and dropped to 2-1.

Meralco import Suleiman Braimoh got limited to 15 points and 12 rebounds after averaging 37 points and 15 rebounds in the first two games.

The Scores

San Miguel 93 – Aska 27, Fajardo 17, Perez 16, Ross 10, Romeo 9, Tautuaa 7, Enciso 5, Jiimenez 2, Bulanadi 0.

Meralco 83 – Newsome 22, Braimoh 15, Almazan 11, Hodge 10, Bates 6, Quinto 5, Dario 5, Caram 4, Rios 3, Jackson 2, Pasaol 0.

Quarters: 29-20, 55-43, 66-62, 93-83.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Meralco Bolts

Philippine basketball

San Miguel Beermen