Terrafirma escapes NLEX as Thomas Robinson misses game-tying free throws

TOPSCORER. Javi Gomez de Liaño in action for the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Javi Gomez de Liaño delivers a PBA career performance as Terrafirma wins back-to-back games for the first time in two years

RIZAL, Philippines – Terrafirma earned its first consecutive wins in two years after scraping past NLEX, 113-112, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, November 18.

Javi Gomez de Liaño fired a career-high 31 points as the Dyip won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2021 Philippine Cup for a promising 2-1 start.

The victory, though, did not come without a scare after the Road Warriors stormed back from a 93-103 deficit in the fourth quarter, with NLEX import Thomas Robinson almost sending the game to overtime.

Fouled on a layup attempt with 1.3 ticks left, Robinson iced his first free throw to put the Dyip on the edge of their seat but saw his second foul shot rim out as the Road Warriors absorbed their second loss.

Top pick Stephen Holt enjoyed a breakout performance of 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for Terrafirma, while import Thomas de Thaey put up a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Isaac Go chimed in 17 points and Juami Tiongson added 14 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals in the win.

Although veteran big man Aldrech Ramos scored just 4 points, his last bucket proved to be the difference as he converted a putback off a Holt miss with three seconds remaining to give the Dyip a 113-111 lead.

Robinson dominated with 40 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks, but those numbers went for naught as his inconsistent free throw shooting haunted him in the end.

The former NBA player shot 5-of-11 from the stripe.

Don Trollano delivered 19 points and 6 rebounds, while Kris Rosales had 13 points and 4 assists for NLEX, which dropped to 1-2.

The Scores

Terrafirma 113 – Gomez de Liano 31, De Thaey 23, Holt 21, Go 17, Tiongson 14, Ramos 4, Carino 3, Camson 0, Daquioag 0, Olivario 0, Alolino 0, Cahilig 0.

NLEX 112 – Robinson 40, Trollano 19, Rosales 13, Anthony 10, Miranda 10, Rodger 8, Herndon 7, Nieto 3, Semerad 2, Marcelo 0, Alas 0

Quarters: 22-31, 51-53, 81-79, 113-112.

– Rappler.com