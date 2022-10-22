Oliver, Williams duo too much as TNT trounces Blackwater

BACK ON TRACK. Cameron Oliver and TNT earn their third win in five games.

Cameron Oliver and Mikey Williams combine for 66 points as TNT returns to the winning column

MANILA, Philippines – Cameron Oliver and Mikey Williams formed a potent one-two combo and powered TNT to a 108-98 win over Blackwater in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, October 22.

Oliver posted 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Williams put up 28 points and 2 steals as they carried the Tropang Giga back to the winning column for a 3-2 record.

The two combined for 33 points in the second half, which saw TNT stretch a slim two-point edge at halftime, 53-51, to a lead as big as 15 points.

Oliver shot 15-of-24 from the field and put on an aerial show, including a highlight alley-oop slam off a Poy Erram assist with eight minutes left to give the Tropang Giga a sizable 92-78 advantage.

Roger Pogoy finished with 11 points and 4 steals in the win, while Calvin Oftana added 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.

While the Bossing had more scorers in double figures with six, they failed to sustain a promising start that saw Blackwater seize a 27-24 lead after the opening quarter.

Import Cameron Krutwig led the Bossing anew with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, Baser Amer fired 16 points, while rookie forward Ato Ular netted a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Rey Suerte added 15 points for Blackwater, which dropped to 3-4.

The Bossing missed the presence of veteran forward Troy Rosario, who sat out what would have been his first encounter against his former team due to a foot injury.

Rosario is averaging 12.6 points and 5 rebounds this conference since TNT shipped him to Blackwater through a three-team trade that also involved NLEX.

The Scores

TNT 108 – Oliver 38, M.Williams 28, Pogoy 11, Oftana 11, K.Williams 7, Castro 6, Tungcab 5, Erram 2, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Blackwater 98 – Krutwig 25, Amer 16, Suerte 15, Ular 13, Banal 12, McCarthy 11, Jackson 4, Taha 2, Melton 0, Ebona 0, Sena 0, Sena 0, Go 0, Ayonayon 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 24-27, 53-51, 83-71, 108-98.

– Rappler.com