Pogoy explosion fuels TNT in 24-point rout of NorthPort

LEADING SCORERS. Roger Pogoy and import Cameron Oliver take care of business for TNT against NorthPort.

Roger Pogoy goes perfect from the field in the first half as TNT bounces back from its heartbreaking loss to Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy caught fire in the first half and powered TNT to a 117-93 thrashing of NorthPort for its first win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Saturday, October 8.

Pogoy shot the lights out, dropping 26 of his 32 points in the first two quarters as the Tropang Giga clobbered the Batang Pier to rebound from their heartbreaking 94-92 loss to Magnolia three days ago.

In a masterful display of shooting accuracy, Pogoy made all of his 10 shots in the first half, including 6 from beyond the arc, to gain a share of the record for most field goals without a miss in a half.

His eruption opened a 58-44 halftime lead for TNT, and although Pogoy scored just 6 points in the second half as he sat out the entire fourth period, the Tropang Giga were already too far ahead to be challenged.

Import Cameron Oliver churned out 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists as he and the returning Mikey Williams took charge in the third quarter en route to the 24-point rout.

Oliver showed off his hops in the third quarter with pair of explosive dunks and put up 8 points, while Williams scattered 11 points in the period to help TNT build a commanding 87-62 advantage.

Sitting out against the Hotshots, Williams finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Poy Erram added 8 points and 5 rebounds after serving a one-game suspension for a flagrant foul last conference.

While Pogoy dominated offensively, the same could not be said about NorthPort star Robert Bolick, who followed up his sensational 44-point performance with just 14 points on top of 7 assists and 3 rebounds.

Bolick averaged 32.7 points in his first three games but got limited to below 20 points for the first time this conference as the Tropang Giga keyed on him defensively.

Arvin Tolentino delivered 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals to lead the Batang Pier, who dropped to 2-2.

NorthPort import Prince Ibeh had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Scores

TNT 117 – Pogoy 32, Oliver 20, M. Williams 19, Tungcab 9, Erram 8, Montalbo 8, Cruz 7, K. Williams 6, Oftana 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Marcelo 0, Alejandro 0.

NorthPort 93 – Tolentino 19, Ibeh 18, Bolick 14, Chan 9, Ferrer 8, Santos 7, Balanza 4, Salado 4, Sumang 4, Taha 2, Calma 2, Caperal 2, Ayaay 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 58-44, 87-62, 117-93.

– Rappler.com