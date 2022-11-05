TNT coasts to 31-point rout as Terrafirma absorbs 24th straight loss

TNT deals Terrafirma another beatdown, with the embattled franchise losing by at least 20 points in its last three games

MANILA, Philippines – TNT sent Terrafirma crashing to its 24th straight loss after cruising to a 121-90 romp in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, November 5.

Cameron Oliver and five locals breached double figures as the Tropang Giga snapped a two-game skid and dealt the Dyip another beatdown, with the embattled franchise losing by at least 20 points in its last three games.

Oliver finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, leading the way in their third-quarter breakaway before Jayjay Alejandro stole the show in the fourth period.

A close contest at the half turned into a blowout as TNT outscored Terrafirma 37-23 in the third frame, with 11 coming from Oliver, to build an 82-62 advantage.

Seldom-used Alejandro then took over in the final salvo, unloading all of his career-high 17 points in the period as the Tropang Giga saw their lead swell to as big as 36 points.

Calvin Oftana chimed in 15 points in the win, Poy Erram added 14 points and 5 rebounds, while Jayson Castro contributed 11 points and 6 assists.

Jaydee Tungcab chipped in 11 points as TNT improved to an even 4-4 before it welcomes back star guard Mikey Williams from his one-week suspension caused by missing practice without notice.

Even without Williams, the Dyip struggled to compete against the Tropang Giga, with their downward spiral looking nowhere near its end following their string of lopsided losses.

Terrafirma got blown out by 54 points by guest team Bay Area in a record-setting defeat, lost to Barangay Ginebra by 21 points, and then fell to TNT by 31 points in successive fashion as it dropped to 0-8 this conference.

Lester Prosper saw his 32-point, 15-rebound effort go to waste for the Dyip, who are six losses away from setting a new PBA record for most consecutive defeats.

Blackwater holds the mark with 29 straight losses.

Juami Tiongson and Eric Camson fired 16 points each for Terrafirma.

The Scores

TNT 121 – Oliver 26, Alejandro 17, Oftana 15, Erram 14, Castro 11, Tungcab 11, Pogoy 9, Khobuntin 7, K. Williams 5, Cruz 3, Heruela 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Terrafirma 90 – Prosper 32, Camson 16, Tiongson 16, Alolino 7, Cabagnot 5, Calvo 5, Gomez de Liano 3, Mina 2, Cahilig 2, Ramos 2, Gabayni 0, Munzon 0.

Quarters: 22-17, 45-39, 82-62, 121-90.

– Rappler.com