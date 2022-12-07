Brownlee stars anew as Ginebra sinks NorthPort to move on cusp of semis

DOING IT ALL. Justin Brownlee shines on both ends to push Ginebra closer to the semifinals.

Justin Brownlee delivers another near triple-double performance as Barangay Ginebra banks on a strong third-quarter finish to see off gritty NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines – A ferocious third-quarter finish propelled Barangay Ginebra to a 118-102 win over NorthPort in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, December 7.

Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double anew and powered that big third-quarter run which swung a 70-70 tie to an 89-74 lead as the Gin Kings moved on the cusp of a fourth straight semifinal stint in the mid-season tournament.

Brownlee churned out 39 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 blocks, scattering 11 points in the 19-4 spurt that turned things around for Ginebra and gave the Gin Kings a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three duel.

The victory marked the fourth consecutive game Brownlee finished with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists as he continues to make a strong case for his third Best Import honors.

Stanley Pringle backstopped Brownlee in scoring with 16 points to go with 3 assists, Jamie Malonzo put up 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Scottie Thompson chalked up 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Conserved by Ginebra head coach Tim Cone for the playoffs, LA Tenorio showed up and fired 12 points as he surpassed PBA icon Ronnie Magsanoc for the No. 4 spot in the all-time three-pointers list.

Tenorio knocked down 4 triples on 6 attempts to raise his tally to 1,174 and leapfrog Magsanoc, who ended his decorated career with 1,171 treys.

His fourth and last three-pointer came with under a minute left, 116-102, dashing all hopes of the Batang Pier after NorthPort threatened a comeback.

Christian Standhardinger made his presence felt in the win with 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Former Gin Kings forward Arvin Tolentino torched his former team with 29 points and 8 rebounds only to witness the Batang Pier fall apart.

Robert Bolick posted 21 points and 6 assists, while Prince Ibeh totaled 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks as NorthPort of another quarterfinals exit.

The sixth seed Batang Pier have reached the playoffs nine times over the last six seasons but made the semifinals just once.

Kevin Ferrer added 15 points in the loss.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 118 – Brownlee 39, Pringle 16, Malonzo 13, Tenorio 12, Thompson 11, Gray 9, J. Aguilar 7, Mariano 6, Standhardinger 5.

NorthPort 102 – Tolentino 29, Bolick 21, Ibeh 18, Ferrer 15, Sumang 9, Navarro 8, Ayaay 2, Chan 0, Calma 0, Balanza 0.

Quarters: 29-24, 56-50, 89-74, 118-102.

– Rappler.com