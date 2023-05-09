PBA continues crackdown on ‘ligang labas’ players, fines 3 more

The PBA fines three more for playing in a Davao invitational tournament, just days after penalizing 10 players including league veterans Jio Jalalon, Beau Belga, and JR Quiñahan

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has fined three more players P50,000 each for participating in “ligang labas” (bush league) games, the league announced on Tuesday, May 9.

NorthPort’s Kent Salado, and Blackwater teammates Ato Ular and Rey Suerte were penalized for participating in an invitational tournament in Davao City without the explicit permission of the league or their respective teams.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial fined the trio after meeting them at the league’s headquarters in Libis, Quezon City.

It is the latest chapter in the league’s crackdown on playing unsanctioned games, with the PBA fining 10 players last May 3 for various instances of playing outside the league confines.

Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon drew the stiffest penalty at P100,000 as a repeat offender, while Beau Belga and JR Quiñahan got fined P70,00 each for figuring in a bench-clearing brawl with several foreign players during a game in Catmon, Cebu.

Just recently, Quiñahan also saw his lucrative maximum contract revoked by the NLEX Road Warriors for playing in the Cebu game despite not practicing with the team as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

Quiñahan lost about P3.3 million for breach of contract.

Marcial reiterated the stiffer sanctions placed on repeat offenders. – Rappler.com