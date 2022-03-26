Converge ‘aiming for the highest’ in maiden PBA season, Salud vows

COMEBACK. Chito Salud returns to the PBA, this time as team governor of Converge.

MANILA, Philippines – Like the team it will replace in the PBA, Converge will not be gunning for mere mediocrity.

Converge governor Chito Salud said he has been tasked to form a “winning team in the shortest possible time” as they look to create a splash after taking over the franchise of Alaska, a winner of 14 PBA crowns.

“We’re aiming for the highest. Converge did not join the PBA just to be in the middle of the pack,” Salud told the Radyo Singko program Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday, March 26.

“The process has just begun but we will make sure that Converge will be competitive.”

While Salud bared that Converge will retain Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso, it is still undecided whether the team owned by Dennis Anthony Uy will keep all Alaska players.

Almost all of the Aces players have expiring contracts, while Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos, and Taylor Browne are among the few whose contracts go beyond this season.

Salud said he and Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann will evaluate the current lineup and will take into consideration their two first-round picks in the upcoming PBA Draft in the formation of the Converge squad.

“We’re really talking a look at our roster, checking our rotation, making sure that we have a good 8- to 10-man rotation, plus the two first-round picks, and a very good import. We’re going all the way this season.”

Salud, who served as PBA commissioner from 2010 to 2015, said they owe it to the league for allowing Converge to join despite the PBA being known for frowning on the entry of a rival company.

Converge is a direct competitor of PLDT and Smart, whose chairman Manny Pangilinan owns the TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco Bolts, and NLEX Road Warriors.

“It may not happen overnight, but in time, we’re going to build a team that would be dynamic, competitive, and exciting,” Salud said.

“This is to reciprocate the kind of welcome that the PBA gave Converge. We have to be able to contribute to the excitement, dynamism, and competition in the PBA.”

Converge will announce its moniker during its team launch on April 5. – Rappler.com