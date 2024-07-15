Waiting game continues as Converge top pick Justine Baltazar likely to finish MPBL stint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As Justine Baltazar remains under contract with reigning MPBL champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns, the PBA top pick might just miss the upcoming first conference

MANILA, Philippines – Converge waited a long time to get its hands on Justine Baltazar. It may have to wait a little bit more.

Baltazar said he is likely to finish his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) stint with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns before he suits up for the FiberXers, who made him the top pick in the PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday, July 14.

“It looks like I need to because I’m under contract,” said Baltazar in Filipino. “After the MPBL, that is only the time that I can start playing for Converge.”

Losing the 6-foot-7 Baltazar would be a big blow for Pampanga as it eyes a title repeat.

With Baltazar – the reigning MPBL MVP – leading the way with impressive averages of 14.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 block, the Giant Lanterns have looked unstoppable, winning 16 of their first 17 games.

If Pampanga goes all the way again, Baltazar is expected to stay put in the MPBL until December.

That means Baltazar would miss the first conference – the import-flavored Governors’ Cup – of the upcoming PBA season, which is set for an August tip-off.

But even as the waiting game for Baltazar continues, the prospect of pairing him with FiberXers star big man and Rookie of the Year winner Justin Arana thrills Converge head coach Aldin Ayo.

A two-way talent, Baltazar can even play the small forward position if necessary, Ayo said.

“Balti can play the four. If another big man comes or if there is an import, we might slide him to the three spot,” said Ayo. “He is that versatile. He can do it all.”

Aside from Baltazar, the FiberXers selected Letran’s Pao Javillonar at No. 19, La Salle’s Ben Phillips at No. 21, Ateneo’s Jason Credo at No. 24, and Arellano’s Ronan Santos at No. 25. – Rappler.com