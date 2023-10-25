Converge ‘taking care’ of situation as bid to bring in Mac Tallo hits snag

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'They're working it out,' says Converge head coach Aldin Ayo as Mac Tallo eyes a PBA comeback with the FiberXers

MANILA, Philippines – Mac Tallo awaits his fate as he attempts a PBA comeback.

Converge head coach Aldin Ayo said on Wednesday, October 25, that the FiberXers are on top of the situation after their bid to bring in Tallo hit a snag relating to his previous stint with NLEX.

Tallo last played in the PBA in 2019 as he got released by the Road Warriors.

“Right now, the management is taking care of it. I have no idea about the details. But they’re working it out, they’re handling it,” said Ayo in a mix of Filipino and English during the PBA Media Day at the One Esplanade in Pasay.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the league first needs to clear up a concern regarding Tallo, although he refused to go into details due to data privacy reasons.

Drafted 10th overall in 2017, Tallo briefly played for TNT before he joined NLEX.

After being released by the Road Warriors, Tallo saw action in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketbal League (MPBL), suiting up for the Bacolod Master Sardines, Manila Stars, and Bicol Volcanoes.

He also starred for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 squads as he became the top 3×3 player in the country.

Ayo, who coached Tallo during their time with Bicol in the MPBL, and Converge took notice of the Cebuano guard, with the FiberXers signing him up ahead of the 48th season.

“We’re hoping,” said Ayo when asked about expectations for Tallo to play in the season-opening conference. “But it will depend on management, or it will depend on the PBA.”

Tallo is expected to provide Converge a scoring punch after it released star Jeron Teng, who eventually signed with powerhouse San Miguel. – Rappler.com