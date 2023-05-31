Converge team owner Dennis Uy denies creating breakaway league

FOCUS. Dennis Uy (middle) says Converge joined the PBA with. the 'genuine intention of bringing vigor' to the league.

The relationship between Converge and the PBA has turned sour as of late after the league board rejected the appointment of Pampanga Governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda as the FiberXers' new team governor

MANILA, Philippines – Converge FiberXers team owner Dennis Uy denied creating a breakaway league after allegedly asking other clubs to abandon the PBA.

Uy said in a statement released on Wednesday, May 31, that his company is focused on providing Filipinos quality internet service instead of taking part in “such histrionics.”

“Converge joined the PBA with the genuine intention of bringing vigor to the league for the greater entertainment of basketball fans across the country as our fiber internet services reached nationwide presence,” said Uy.

“We believe that having a PBA basketball team would bring us closer to more Filipino homes that we want to serve.”

The FiberXers became the newest member of the PBA last year when they bought the franchise of the famed Alaska Aces club.

Showing promise in its rookie season under the tutelage of multi-titled coach Aldin Ayo, Converge reached the quarterfinals in each of the three conferences and compiled a 19-15 record for a winning rate of 55.9%.

The relationship between the FiberXers and the league, though, has turned sour as of late after the PBA board rejected the appointment of Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda as the new Converge team governor.

Pineda is credited for the discovery and development of Kapampangan PBA stars like Arwind Santos, Calvin Abueva, and Ian Sangalang.

“I deeply regret the decision of the PBA board to decline our appointment of Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda as our representative to the board of governors,” said Uy.

“We truly believe that his presence at the PBA board will only bring more energy and dynamism to the PBA and help the league re-energize its popularity among sports fans.”

The statement also took a swipe at the dominance of teams from the San Miguel Corporation and MVP Group, with the two conglomerates taking turns in winning the last 16 PBA championships.

“It is about time that we level the playing field at the PBA. Fairness is a core virtue of sportsmanship. We need to respect our viewers – the Filipino basketball fans,” said Uy.

“We should give them the sports entertainment that they deserve.” – Rappler.com