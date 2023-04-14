Converge trades Tratter, Murrell to Magnolia for Wong, 1st-round pick

Converge and Magnolia engage in a late-season trade as the FiberXers send Abu Tratter and David Murrell to the Hotshots in exchange for Adrian Wong and a first-round pick in the next draft

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA season has yet to be done but two teams are already making moves.

Converge and Magnolia engaged in a late-season trade as the FiberXers sent Abu Tratter and David Murrell to the Hotshots in exchange for Adrian Wong and a first-round pick in the next draft.

The PBA approved the deal on Friday, April 14.

Magnolia beefed up its frontline with the addition of Tratter, a former Gilas Pilipinas big man who has played four seasons in the league.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Tratter averaged 7.6 points and 5 rebounds this season to help Converge reach the playoffs in each of the three conferences.

The Hotshots also acquired an athletic forward in Murrell, who ruled the Slam Dunk Contest of the All-Star festivities last month.

Murrell normed 5 points and 2.1 rebounds for the FiberXers this year.

Wong, meanwhile, put up 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in his second and final season with Magnolia, highlighting his year by earning the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game MVP honors.

As the two teams gained key pieces, perhaps the most intriguing part of the trade is the first-round pick Converge obtained in the upcoming draft.

The FiberXers, whose team owner Dennis Uy and team governor Dennis Pineda both hail from Pampanga, have been rumored to make a push to get Kapampangan big man Justine Baltazar.

Baltazar is expected to join the PBA draft after botched stints in the Japan B. League and the Korean Basketball League.

The draft will be held in September, a month before the 48th season kicks off. – Rappler.com