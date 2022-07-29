COVID-hit Kevin Alas breathes life into NLEX playoff run

WELCOME RETURN. Kevin Alas gives NLEX a timely boost on the brink of elimination in the PBA Philippine Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Alas hardly looked like someone who just recovered from the coronavirus.

Alas returned from a three-game absence with a bang as he notched a career-high 30 points to help NLEX stay alive in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs with a 90-77 win over Magnolia on Friday, July 29.

“I did not expect anything coming into this game. I missed practice the entire week last week,” said the 30-year-old guard, who also finished with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Alas sat out the Road Warriors’ last two elimination round games to recover from a hip injury before he tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him in Game 1 of the quarterfinals against the Hotshots.

But the former Letran standout made his presence felt right out of the gate in his return, erupting for 22 first-half points as NLEX enjoyed a 55-32 halftime lead.

He also scored 4 big points in a crucial 13-2 run in the middle of the fourth quarter that prevented Magnolia from completing its comeback.

“During my first practice earlier this week, I thought my lungs were going to explode because of exhaustion. It was all God,” Alas said.

Although still on a high from the win, which snapped the Hotshots’ scorching eight-game winning streak, Alas reminded his teammates to be ready for a big fightback in their do-or-die clash.

The Hotshots have not lost consecutive games since they started the conference with back-to-back losses to TNT and Converge.

“I talked to my teammates, I told them everyone of us did a good job, but we have not proven anything. We just tied the series, we just extended the series,” said Alas.

“We all know that Magnolia is a strong team and we expect them to come back stronger.”

The rubber match between NLEX and Magnolia is set on Sunday, July 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena before another winner-take-all battle pitting Barangay Ginebra and Meralco. – Rappler.com