San Sebastian outlasts UST; St. Clare up in PBA D-League

BOUNCE BACK. Ichie Altamirano and the Stags rebound from an opening-day loss.

San Sebastian captures its first win, while St. Clare cruises past AMA to climb to 2-1 in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Apex Fuel-San Sebastian captured its first win in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after taking down Builders Warehouse-UST, 88-83, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 14.

Rhinwil Yambing led San Sebastian in the hard-earned victory as he delivered a game-high 19 points, to go along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Ichie Altamirano and James Una, meanwhile, contributed 16 points apiece for the Stags, who improved their record to 1-1.

After a tightly contested battle between both squads in the first three quarters, San Sebastian finally created a double-digit edge over UST in the early goings of the final frame, 68-57, off two free throws by Yambing.

The Tigers, however, managed to pull within striking distance, cutting the Stags’ lead back to just 5, 69-64, with 5:19 remaining in the payoff period.

Luckily for San Sebastian, it managed to push its lead back to 10, 74-64, off a triple by Altamirano with 4:38 left to play.

San Sebastian’s Rafael Are then put UST away for good with a cold-blooded trey at the 3:25 mark of the fourth quarter as he extended his team’s lead to its largest at 13, 79-66.

Kean Baclaan paced UST – which dropped to 0-2 – with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Christian Manaytay added 16 markers and 7 boards.

In the first game, Adalem Construction-St. Clare secured its second straight victory with an 84-50 thrashing of AMA Online.

Ahron Estacio showed the way for St. Clare with 15 points in just 16 minutes of action, while John Edcel Rojas chipped in 13 points and 8 rebounds in the lopsided affair.

Randolf Cruz was the lone player to finish in double figures for AMA Online with 11 markers.

St. Clare climbed up to 2-1 in the standings, while AMA Online remained at the bottom of the pack at 0-3.

The Scores

First Game

St. Clare 84 – Estacio 15, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Manacho 9, Ndong 8, Sumagaysay 8, Sablan 5, Acosta 4, Tapenio 4, Balacaoc 2, Decano 2, Gamboa 2, Victoriano 2.

AMA Online 50 – R. Cruz 11, Villamor 8, Yambao 7, Palaña 7, Ceniza 6, Romero 5, Cruz 4, Alina 2, Fuentes 0, Kapunan 0, K. Cruz 0, Temporasa 0.

Quarters: 21-8, 42-24, 64-39, 84-50.

Second Game

San Sebastian 88 – Yambing 19, Altamirano 16, Una 16, Villapando 10, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 4, Cosari 2, Escobido 2, Panglinawan 0, Ventura 0, Calahat 0, Felebrico 0.

UST 83 – Baclaan 17, Manaytay 16, Cabañero 13, Concepcion 12, Santos 9, Pangilinan 7, Manalang 6, Mantua 3, Canoy 0, Herrera 0, Lazarte 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 37-32, 57-50, 88-83.

– Rappler.com