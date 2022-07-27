Quiambao delivers late as La Salle outlasts St. Clare for 2nd straight win

NO SLOWING DOWN. Kevin Quiambao delivers yet again for the Green Archers.

After filling up the stat sheet in his Green Archers debut, Kevin Quiambao comes up big in the clutch to give La Salle its second straight win in the PBA D-League

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Quiambao came up big for EcoOil-La Salle down the stretch as they outlasted the Adalem Construction-St. Clare for their second straight win, 72-69, in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, July 27.

With the score tied at 69-all, Quiambao knocked down the crucial go-ahead jumper with just 9 seconds remaining to put La Salle on top by 2, 71-69.

The Gilas Pilipinas big man Quiambao then helped La Salle force St. Clare to committing a turnover in the next play, before splitting his charities to give the Green Archers a three-point cushion, 72-69, with only 5 seconds left on the clock.

St. Clare’s John Sherick Estrada had a chance to send the game into overtime in the final possession, but his wide-open triple from the corner fell short at the buzzer.

Quiambao, who flirted with a triple-double in his D-League debut for the Green Archers on Tuesday, July 26, showed no signs of fatigue despite playing back-to-back games as he put up 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in the hard-earned victory.

On the other side, Joshua Fontanilla paced the Saints with 14 points in the loss.

La Salle climbed up to 4-2 in the standings, while St. Clare dropped to 3-3.

In the curtain-raiser, the Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers finally entered the win column with a 150-79 annihilation of the winless AMA Online.

UST’s 71-point win over AMA is the third-highest winning margin in PBA D-League history, only behind Tanduay’s 76-point beatdown of Zark’s Burgers in 2017 and Cignal-Ateneo’s 75-point thrashing of McDavid in 2019.

Eight players scored in double-digits for the Growling Tigers, with Nic Cabañero leading the way with 19 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting in just 16 minutes of action.

Sherwin Concepcion, meanwhile, recorded a triple-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists for UST – which improved its record to 1-4 – in the lopsided affair.

Arthur Pineda and Reed Baclig had 13 points apiece for AMA Online, which is already out of playoff contention with a 0-6 slate.

The Scores

First Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 150 – Cabañero 19, Wilson 18, Crisostomo 15, Concepcion 14, Manaytay 13, Baclaan 11, Herrera 10, Mantua 10, Gesalem 9, Pangilinan 9, Santos 7, Escobido 6, Stevens 4, Manalang 3, Canoy 2.

AMA Online 79 – Pineda 13, Baclig 13, D. Cruz 11, Villamor 6, Kapunan 5, De Vera 5, Gile 5, Camay 3, Yambao 3, Palaña 3, Ceniza 2, K. Cruz 2, R. Cruz 1, Fuentes 0.

Quarters: 36-20, 72-34, 117-60, 150-79.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 72 – Quiambao 18, Manuel 11, Austria 10, Buensalida 9, Macalalag 6, Cortez 6, Estacio 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 3, Alao 0.

Adalem Construction-St. Clare 69 – Fontanilla 14, Sablan 12, Manacho 10, Rojas 10, Estacio 6, Gamboa 6, Estrada 4, Sumagaysay 3, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Tapenio 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 30-35, 51-52, 72-69.

– Rappler.com