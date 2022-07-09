Phillips brothers tow La Salle to D-League debut rout of UST

MAIN MAN. UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member Michael Phillips shines in a new leadership role with La Salle.

UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member Michael Phillips leads the charge as EcoOil-La Salle thrashes Builders Warehouse-UST to start its PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines – The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers flexed their dominance in their PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup debut with a 112-82 walloping of the Builders-Warehouse UST Growling Tigers at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 9.

The Phillips brothers ran roughshod of the Tigers’ interior defense in the lopsided affair as Michael tallied 23 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 assists on 9-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes while Ben scored 14 on a 7-of-11 clip with 8 boards, and 2 dimes.

Penny Estacio took full advantage of the La Salle core guards’ absence with an 11-point, 9-assist, 2-steal line while forward Joaqui Manuel chipped in a 13-point, 10-board double-double with 5 dimes in under 20 minutes.

La Salle’s top guards Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Schonny Winston skipped this D-League conference due to personal reasons and academic commitments.

Off a slim 16-13 lead halfway through the first quarter, La Salle practically made the rest of the game a no-contest after a 16-2 finishing kick to end the frame with a 17-point gap, 32-15.

UST never got the game any closer from that point as the Archers peaked with a 36-point separation, 68-32, off a Ben Phillips layup at the 8:21 mark of the third, and never let their foot off the gas.

Nic Cabañero led the sorry loss with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting, while Gilas Pilipinas call-up Sherwin Concepcion scored 19 on a 3-of-9 clip from three in 24 minutes.

The Tigers failed to take advantage of La Salle’s horrid 2-of-22 shooting from deep and 26-of-43 from the line as they only converted 5 out of 40 long bomb attempts and 15 out of 28 charity shots.

The Archers broke free with their 48% team shooting clip compared to UST’s 31%, and their 72-56 advantage on the boards.

La Salle now looks to start a winning streak on Tuesday, July 12 with an 11 am clash with the Juan Gomez de Liaño-led Marinerong Pilipino Skippers, while UST guns for a bounce-back effort against San Sebastian on Thursday, July 14, 12:30 pm.

The Scores

EcoOil-La Salle 112 – M. Phillips 23, B. Phillips 16, Austria 15, Manuel 13, Estacio 11, Galman 10, Buensalida 9, Cortez 6, Escandor 5, Blanco 4.

Builders Warehouse-UST 82 – Cabañero 21, Concepcion 19, Baclaan 18, Manaytay 7, Santos 5, Herrera 5, Crisostomo 2, Lazarte 2, Jalbuena 2, Manalang 1, Pangilinan 0, Mantua 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 32-15, 61-30, 95-62, 112-82.

