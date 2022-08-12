La Salle, Marinero romp to Game 1 semis triumph

Schonny Winston impresses right on his D-League debut to power La Salle, while Juan Gomez de Liaño delivers an all-around game for Marinero in their separate semifinal win

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino moved within a win of arranging a title showdown after blasting separate foes in Game 1 of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals.

Schonny Winston delivered right on his league debut as the Green Archers overpowered Adalem Construction-St. Clare, 89-74, in the opener of the best-of-three series on Friday, August 12, at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fil-Am guard unloaded a game-high 24 points as Kevin Quiambao, Mark Nonoy, and CJ Austria also came through for the Green Archers.

Quiambao commandeered the team’s defense and finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 dimes off the bench, while Nonoy had 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.

Austria also stepped up in a pivotal 11-2 fourth-quarter run that gave the Archers a 71-55 cushion. He scored 8 of his 15 points in that stretch, on top of his 7 boards.

“We tightened up on defense,” said coach Derick Pumaren, as his side broke off from a 52-all deadlock and finished the third quarter on an 8-1 blast to take a 60-53 edge.

Riding on that momentum La Salle stretched the lead to its biggest at 21 points, 78-57, in the last five minutes.

Earlier, Marinerong Pilipino also disposed off Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, 74-66, in the other semifinal series.

Juan Gomez de Liaño took over and dropped a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds on top of 7 assists for the Skippers, who are aiming for a finals return after finishing as runner-up in the 2019 Foundation Cup.

Gomez de Liaño ignited the Skippers’ early 21-8 assault that set the tone for the handy win where they led by as many as 17 points, 72-55.

Arvin Gamboa chimed in 15 points, Jollo Go scored 14, and Adrian Nocum had 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Skippers.

The Scores

First Game

Marinerong Pilipino 74 – Gomez de Liano 16, Gamboa 15, Go 14, Nocum 12, Soberano 7, Carino 6, Bonifacio 2, Manlangit 2, Garcia 0, Bonsubre 0, Pido 0.

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 66 – Altamirano 12, Villapando 11, Felebrico 11, Sumoda 8, Calahat 7, Desoyo 7, Escobido 4, Shanoda 4, Are 2, Suico 0, Yambing 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 21-8, 39-31, 59-46, 74-66.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 89 – Winston 24, Quiambao 18, Austria 15, Nonoy 15, Nelle 4, Nwankwo 4, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 3, M. Phillips 2, Escandor 0, Blanco 0, Buensalida 0, Estacio 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 74 – Rojas 19, Estrada 14, Manacho 8, Gamboa 7, Tapenio 6, Estacio 5, Ndong 4, Sablan 3, Sumagaysay 3, Galang 3, Fontanilla 2, Lopez 0, Decano 0.

Quarters: 18-23, 41-36, 60-53, 89-74.

– Rappler.com