Marinero fends off St. Clare in D-League; CEU, San Sebastian cruise

Marinero returns to its winning ways thanks to Jollo Go and Kemark Cariño, while CEU and San Sebastian rout their respective foes in the D-League triple-header

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino Skippers returned to their winning ways in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after outlasting the Adalem Construction – St. Clare Saints, 76-71, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday, July 19.

Sharpshooting guard Jollo Go topscored for the Skippers anew with 19 points on 4-of-8 clip from three-point land, while former Japan B. League Asian imports Kemark Cariño and Juan Gomez de Liaño added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

With the win, Marinero grabbed the solo No. 2 spot with a 3-1 record, while St. Clare moved down to 2-2.

It was a back-and-forth shootout between both teams all throughout the game and with the score tied at 66-all with less than three minutes left to play, the Skippers, led by Go and Warren Bonifacio, unleashed a crucial 7-0 run to create a much-needed separation from the Saints, 73-66.

Three points by Jimboy Estrada pulled the Saints back within 4, 69-73, with 1:25 left on the clock, before Gomez de Liaño sealed the deal for the Skippers in the next possession with a layup.

Bam Lopez led the Saints in the loss with 16 points, while John Rojas and Estrada tallied 15 and 14 points, respectively.

CEU routs UST

In the opening game of the day, the CEU Scorpions halted their two-game losing skid with a convincing 86-69 win over the Builders Warehouse – UST Growling Tigers.

After bowing to the EcoOil La Salle Green Archers in their previous outing, the Scorpions got off to a sizzling start and led the Growling Tigers by as many as 21 points, 36-15, with 4:57 remaining in the first half.

UST managed to show some signs of life late in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to just 10 points, 45-55, off a basket by Nic Cabañero, but the Scorpions quickly responded with a 10-3 rally to push their lead back to 17 markers in the opening moments of the final frame and never looked back the rest of the way.

Franz Diaz dropped a game-high 23 points, while Jerome Santos and Lenard Santiago scored 16 points apiece for the Scorpions, who evened their record to 2-2.

On the other side, Cabañero’s all-around outing of 13 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals for the Growling Tigers went down the drain as they remained winless in three games.

AMA stays winless after San Sebastian cruise

Like the Scorpions, the APEX Fuel – San Sebastian Stags cruised to a 93-53 victory over AMA Online in the second game.

Five players finished in double figures for the Stags, but it was James Una who shone the brightest with 12 points.

Rafael Are and Vince Suico contributed 11 points apiece, while Ichie Altamirano and Romel Calahat put up 10 markers each as the Stags picked up their second straight win and improved to a 2-1 record.

Meanwhile, Nem Dela Cruz paced AMA Online – which stayed at the bottom of the standings with a 0-4 slate – with 10 points.

The Scores

First Game

CEU 86 – Diaz 23, Santos 16, Santiago 16, Ancheta 10, Bernabe 8, Tolentino 6, Balogun 4, Cabotaje 3, Borromeo 0, Reyes 0, Ferrer 0.

Builders Warehouse – UST 69 – Cabañero 16, Concepcion 12, Wilson 11, Herrera 5, Manalang 5, Stevens 4, Pangilinan 4, Mantua 4, Santos 3, Baclaan 3, Lazarte 2, Canoy 0, Crisostomo 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 21-10, 45-28, 60-46, 86-69.

Second Game

APEX Fuel – San Sebastian 93 – Una 12, Are 11, Suico 11, Altamirano 10, Calahat 10, Felebrico 9, Yambing 8, Villapando 7, Paglinawan 5, Sumoda 4, Shanoda 3, Escobido 3, Desoyo Jr. 0, Ventura 0, Gabat 0.

AMA Online 53 – Dela Cruz 10, Ceniza 8, Kapunan 6, Villamor 6, Velchez 6, Palaña 5, Gile 4, D. Cruz 3, Baclig 3, R. Cruz 2, Pineda 0, Yambao 0, Alina 0, Romero 0.

Quarters: 32-13, 52-25, 65-42, 93-53.

Third Game

Marinerong Pilipino 76 – Go 19, Cariño 12, Gomez de Liaño 11, Hernandez 10, Nocum 9, Bonifacio 8, Gamboa 4, Agustin 2, Bonsubre Jr. 1, Lacap 0, Garcia 0, Pido 0.

Adalem Construction – St. Clare 71 – Lopez 16, Rojas 15, Estrada 14, Estacio 7, Sablan 5, Manacho 5, Tapenio 3, Ndong 2, Gamboa 2, Fontanilla 2, Sumagaysay 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 29-29, 52-52, 76-71.

– Rappler.com