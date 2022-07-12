Juan GDL shows off with triple-double as Marinero routs La Salle

Juan Gomez de Liaño shows off anew in the PBA D-League with a huge 27-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double as Marinerong Pilipino blows out La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino Skippers continued their winning start in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup with an 84-64 blowout of the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday, July 12.

Juan Gomez de Liaño showed off anew with a triple-double outing of 27 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals on 10-of-18 shooting, and 4-of-10 from three. Fellow veteran guard Jollo Go backstopped the herculean effort with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, albeit with 9 turnovers.

Kemark Cariño also had himself a stellar start with a 10-point, 9-rebound first half effort before sitting out the latter two periods after La Salle forward Joaqui Manuel crashed into his right knee near the end of the second quarter.

Coming off a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, La Salle saw its hold of the game quickly slip away after Marinero locked down on defense, and fired off a 15-4 finishing kick to the half, capped by back-to-back Gomez de Liaño triples for the 45-34 separation.

The Skippers cruised from that point as Adrian Nocum pushed the gap to a peak of 25, 80-55, with a layup halfway through the fourth quarter to all but seal the deal.

“We’re happy that we got this game against La Salle, and for me, I give credit to the players because we ran the game plan well, and they really gave their best effort, especially on defense,” said head coach Yong Garcia in Filipino.

Penny Estacio paced the listless Archers offense with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Michael Phillips got limited to just a 4-of-12 clip in his 10-point, 12-rebound double-double effort.

Marinero can get off to a 3-0 start in the conference with a win against another formidable squad in the Wangs-Letran Knights on Friday, July 15, 11 am, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

La Salle, meanwhile, aims for a bounce-back effort against the CEU Scorpions that same day in the 9 am kickoff game.

The Scores

Marinero Pilipino 84 – Gomez de Liaño 27, Go 17, Nocum 11, Cariño 10, Bonifacio 8, Gamboa 7, Bonsubre 2, Pido 2, Hernandez 0, Garcia 0, Lacap 0, Agustin 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 – Estacio 13, Manuel 12, M. Phillips 10, Austria 9, Galman 6, Buensalida 6, B. Phillips 4, Abadam 2, Cortez 2, Blanco 0, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 22-23, 45-34, 63-51, 84-64.

– Rappler.com