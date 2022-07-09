Juan GDL, Jollo Go show off in victorious Marinero D-League debut

Former Japan B. Leaguers Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Cariño live up to the early hype as ex-La Salle guard Jollo Go also leads Marinero to a D-League debut win against San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – The Marinerong Pilipino Skippers staved off a third-quarter scare to cruise to an 86-74 PBA D-League debut win over the APEX Fuel-San Sebastian Stags at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 9.

Former La Salle sniper Jollo Go showed off his full offensive arsenal after being left unsigned by the Converge FiberXers, as he finished with game-highs of 23 points and 10 assists on 7-of-15 shooting.

Ex-Japan B. Leaguer Juan Gomez de Liaño also made the most of his renewed opportunity back home and finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 dimes on a 7-of-14 clip, while fellow Asian import Kemark Cariño scattered 6 points, 7 boards, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in 25 minutes.

Coming off a 16-point deficit late in the second quarter, San Sebastian shored up its composure, and fired off a 21-7 start in the third to suddenly have a 56-52 lead midway through. However, Marinero got its bearings back with a 14-2 finishing kick to enter the final frame with a 66-58 lead.

The Stags only got within 67-71 early in the fourth before the Skippers locked them down, and responded with a pivotal 10-0 pullaway, ending with two Warren Bonifacio free throws at the 2:41 mark for an 81-67 cushion.

Gomez de Liaño drained one last step-back triple with 62 ticks left for an 86-72 gap, and hit San Sebastian with the “night night” taunt to seal the deal.

Ichie Altamirano scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the losing effort while Raymart Escobido tallied 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in just 20 minutes off the bench.

Marinero will have itself an early litmus test as it faces the formidable EcoOil-La Salle on Tuesday, July 12, 11 am, while San Sebastian aims for a Thursday, July 14 turnaround against Builders Warehouse-UST at 12:30 pm.

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino 86 – Go 23, Gomez de Liaño 20, Bonifacio 10, Nocum 8, Gamboa 7, Carino 6, Hernandez 4, Garcia 4, Agustin 4, Lacap 0, Pido 0.

APEX Fuel-San Sebastian 74 – Altamirano 17, Escobido 13, Desoyo 10, Calahat 7, Yambing 7, Concha 5, Una 5, Sumoda 4, Shanoda 2, Ventura 2, Suico 2, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 25-13, 45-35, 66-58, 86-74.

– Rappler.com