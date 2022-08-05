UST trio erupts, stuns St. Clare; Juan GDL, Marinero advance to semis

UST's key trio of Kean Baclaan, Nic Cabañero, and Sherwin Concepcion all drop huge numbers to stay alive in the PBA Aspirants' Cup quarterfinals, while Marinerong Pilipino ousts CEU from title contention

MANILA, Philippines – The Builders-Warehouse UST Growling Tigers continued their late winning run at the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup with a 98-93 stunner to force a quarterfinals rubber match against the Adalem Construction-St. Clare Saints on Friday, August 5.

Rookie Kean Baclaan had the game of his young life with a 35-point eruption off the bench on an excellent 13-of-17 shooting, while UAAP Season 84 revelation Nic Cabañero fully flexed his two-way prowess with 25 points and 5 steals.

Veteran sniper Sherwin Concepcion also kept up his stellar play with an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Tigers won their fourth straight game after starting from a 0-4 hole.

Thanks to the trio’s stellar run, UST brushed off an early 10-25 deficit, and took its first lead at the 7:20 mark of the third quarter, 49-48, off a Concepcion layup.

From there, the Tigers kept up their stellar play against their old coach Jinino Manansala, and maintained a slim edge down the wire.

Although a Jolo Sumagaysay trey at the 2:55 mark of the fourth kept St. Clare within 2, 90-92, a Cabañero alley-oop finish followed by a Baclaan dagger triple with 1:37 left quickly sealed the deal for UST, 97-90.

Former one-and-done Tiger and longtime St. Clare stalwart Joshua Fontanilla saw his 23-point spark in 21 minutes go down the drain as UST now forces a do-or-die Game 2 on Wednesday, August 10.

Juan Gomez de Liaño, Jollo Go tow Marinero

Meanwhile, the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers eliminated the feisty CEU Scorpions from contention in the first game of the double-header, 75-66.

Juan Gomez de Liaño again showed off his all-around skill set with 17 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Jollo Go also scored 17 on a 5-of-17 clip.

Adrian Nocum added 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 dimes as the Mapua Cardinals-laden Skippers arranged a semifinal clash with a familiar NCAA foe, the top-seeded APEX Fuel-San Sebastian Stags.

Jhomel Ancheta paced the conference-ending loss with 12 points, while Lenard Santiago – the younger brother of volleyball stars Jaja and Dindin – tallied an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Scores

First Game

Marinerong Pilipino 75 – Gomez de Liaño 17, Go 17, Gamboa 13, Nocum 12, Bonifacio 6, Soberano 3, Hernandez 3, Pido 2, Carino 2, Manlangit 0.

CEU 66 – Ancheta 12, Santiago 11, Santos 10, Penano 10, Diaz 9, Balogun 6, Tolentino 4, Ferrer 2, Borromeo 2, Bernabe 0, Cabotaje 0, Malicana 0.

Quarters: 19-11, 37-29, 48-41, 75-66.

Second Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 98 – Baclaan 35, Cabanero 25, Concepcion 18, Manalang 12, Mantua 4, Stevens 2, Santos 1, M. Pangilinan 1, Wilson 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 93 – Fontanilla 23, Estrada 15, Sumagaysay 14, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Estacio 8, Gamboa 5, Ndong 4, Manacho 1, Sablan 0.

Quarters: 12-25, 39-43, 72-70, 98-93.

– Rappler.com