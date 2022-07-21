San Sebastian, St. Clare score contrasting PBA D-League wins

LOPSIDED. Michael Phillips and the Green Archers yield to the Stags in a surprise rout.

San Sebastian secures its third straight win with an upset of La Salle, while St. Clare rebounds to keep UST winless in the PBA D-League

MANILA, Philippines – The Apex Fuel-San Sebastian Stags extended their winning streak to three games in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup with a 73-51 demolition of the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 21.

Ichie Altamirano got the job done on both ends for the Stags, tallying a game-high 15 points, to go along with 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals.

Romel Calahat backstopped Altamirano with 13 points and 7 rebounds as San Sebastian tied Marinerong Pilipino at the second spot with a 3-1 record.

Fresh off a 40-point thrashing of AMA online just two days ago, San Sebastian rode on its hot momentum and quickly put up an 11-point lead over La Salle at the end of the first quarter, 24-13.

La Salle cut San Sebastian’s lead back to just a single possession, 27-30, with under two minutes remaining in the first half, but the Stags managed to surge ahead once again as they outscored the Green Archers, 20-11, in the third canto.

It was all San Sebastian in the final 10 minutes of the ball game as it even pushed its lead to a whopping 26 points, 73-47, off a triple by Altamirano with just 3:26 left on the clock.

Michael Phillips and Jan Clement Macalalag scored 11 points apiece for the Green Archers, who dropped to 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Adalem Construction-St. Claire Saints bounced back from their previous loss with an 87-86 escape over the Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers in the curtain-raiser.

After trailing most of the game, St. Clare’s offense came alive in a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters as it turned a four-point deficit, 56-60, to a six-point advantage, 66-60, with 8:56 left to play.

St. Clare then managed to increase its lead to its biggest at 11 points, 76-65, midway through the payoff period, before UST countered with a 10-0 blast to pull back within 1, 75-76, with 3:45 remaining.

But luckily for the Saints, they survived the late challenge to keep UST at bay the rest of the way for a one-point escape.

John Sherick Estrada, who came up big in the fourth quarter for the Saints, finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while former Growling Tiger Joshua Fontanilla torched the team he played for in UAAP Season 84 with 17 markers and 7 dimes.

Sherwin Concepcion led UST in the loss with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

St. Clare improved its record to 3-2, while UST tied AMA Online at the bottom of the standings with a 0-4 slate.

The Scores

First Game

St. Clare 87 – Estrada 21, Fontanilla 17, Rojas 16, Ndong 8, Sablan 7, Estacio 6, Sumagaysay 5, Gamboa 4, Lopez 3, Manacho 0.

UST 86 – Concepcion 19, Santos 17, Baclaan 14, Pangilinan 11, Stevens 7, Manalang 5, Mantua 5, Cabañero 4, Wilson 4, Canoy 0, Crisostomo 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 34-40, 59-60, 87-86.

Second Game

San Sebastian 73 – Altamirano 15, Calahat 13, Are 9, Escobido 9, Una 8, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 5, Villapando 5, Desoyo Jr. 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 0.

La Salle 51 – Macalag 11, M. Phillips 11, Cortez 6, Nwankwo 5, Austria 5, Manuel 5, Buensalida 4, Alao 3, Estacio 1, Escandor 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 33-27, 53-38, 73-51.

– Rappler.com