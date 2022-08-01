San Sebastian holds off Letran to secure outright D-League semis berth

TOP SCORER. Romel Calahat leads the way for San Sebastian in an all-important win over Letran.

San Sebastian picks up its fifth straight win and clinches an outright semifinals berth after dealing Letran its third consecutive defeat

MANILA, Philippines – The Apex Fuel-San Sebastian Stags extended their red-hot winning streak to five games and secured an outright semifinals berth in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after holding off the Wangs-Letran Knights, 70-64, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Monday, August 1.

Romel Calahat led the way for the Stags in the highly physical encounter, finishing with 18 points on a 6-of-9 clip from the field and 7 rebounds.

On the other side, Fran Yu paced the struggling Knights, who fell to their third straight loss, with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Coming off four straight victories, the Stags wasted little time in imposing their will against the Knights as they quickly led by as many as 16 points, 32-16, with 6:56 to play in the first half.

San Sebastian, however, failed to protect its comfortable double-digit cushion as Letran managed to climb back and pull within just a point, 44-45, midway through the third period.

Luckily for the Stags, their offense once again came alive as they pushed their lead back to 14, 64-50, which proved too big for the Knights to overcome with just 8:28 remaining in the game.

San Sebastian improved its record to 5-1, while Letran dropped to an even 3-3 slate.

Meanwhile, the CEU Scorpions pulled off an 84-77 upset of the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers in the first game to clinch a spot in the Aspirants’ Cup playoffs.

The Scorpions rode on the hot hands of Jerome Santos, who exploded for 25 points to go along with 9 rebounds.

CEU took advantage of the absence of Marinerong Pilipino star Juan Gomez de Liaño, who missed the all-important matchup due to health reasons.

Adrian Nocum took on the scoring cudgels for the Skippers in the loss with 18 points as they failed to capture the second spot, which also comes with an outright semifinals berth.

CEU and Marinerong Pilipino will barge into the playoffs with identical 4-3 records.

The Scores

First game

CEU 84 – Santos 25, Santiago 13, Balogun 8, Diaz 8, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 6, Borromeo 5, Ferrer 5, Bernabe 4, Malicana 2, Cabotaje 0, Enrile 0, Reyes 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 77 – Nocum 18, Gamboa 13, Bonifacio 13, Go 12, Cariño 9, Garcia 5, Pido 3, Bonsubre Jr. 2, Agustin 2, Hernandez 0.

Quarters: 27-26, 45-38, 66-50, 84-77.

Second game

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 70 – Calahat 18, Are 12, Yambing 10, Desoyo Jr. 8, Una 7, Altamirano 5, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Garcia 0, Felebrico 0.

Wangs-Letran 64 – Yu 18, Sangalang 13, Paraiso 11, Guarino 11, Javillonar 9, Monje 2, Bataller 0, Lantaya 0, Ariar 0, Reyson 0, Olivario 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 38-29, 58-49, 70-64.

– Rappler.com