St. Clare, San Sebastian drag D-League semis to deciders

Ben Phillips and La Salle fall short of a semis series sweep against St. Clare.

MANILA, Philippines – Adalem Construction-St. Clare and Apex Fuel-San Sebastian lived to fight another day in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals by hurdling their respective foes Sunday, August 14, at Smart Araneta Coliseum to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Johnsherick Estrada and Joshua Fontanilla made sure St. Clare stayed alive as the Saints repulsed EcoOil-La Salle, 72-64.

San Sebastian guard Ichie Altamirano also went on a hot streak in the final 5:29 to help the Golden Stags hack out an 82-74 win over Marinerong Pilipino.

Estrada unloaded 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, on top of 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal, while Fontanilla got 21 points, 7 coming in the final canto, to go with 3 boards, a steal, and a rejection to lead Adalem-St. Clare.

Senegalese center Babacar Ndong also hauled down 15 rebounds as his side survived the Green Archers’ 23-point third-quarter fightback.

Altamirano, meanwhile, poured 8 of his 13 points in that crucial stretch, to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian overturned a 71-68 deficit to a 78-71 edge with 2:07 on the clock.

“The effort, it’s always there. When you work hard, good things will happen,” said Stags coach Egay Macaraya.

Romel Calahat paced the Golden Stags with a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards, while Jesse Sumoda collected 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Alex Desoyo and Rafael Are also combined for 20 in this big win to finally get one over the Skippers after losing in the eliminations, 86-74, and in Game 1 last Friday, 74-66.

Both sudden deaths are set on Wednesday, August 17, at the same venue.

Ben Phillips led EcoOil-La Salle with 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Kevin Quiambao was limited to just 9 points, 4 steals, 3 boards, and 3 assists in the loss.

The Scores

Adalem-St. Clare 72 – Estrada 22, Fontanilla 21, Rojas 9, Estacio 6, Sablan 5, Galang 5, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Gamboa 0, Sumagaysay 0, Manacho 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 – B. Phillips 15, Quiambao 9, Nelle 8, M. Phillips 8, Nwankwo 8, Austria 6, Winston 5, Escandor 3, Estacio 2, Blanco 0.

Quarters: 14-19, 34-29, 51-52, 72-64.

Second Game

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 82 – Calahat 15, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 13, Desoyo 10, Are 10, Felebrico 8, Villapando 6, Escobido 4, Yambing 2, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0, Suico 0, Garcia 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 74 – Go 28, Gomez de Liano 11, Nocum 10, Agustin 9, Gamboa 7, Carino 4, Manlangit 3, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Soberano 0, Bonsubre 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 35-34, 60-58, 82-74.

