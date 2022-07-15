Paraiso, Letran deny late Marinero comeback; La Salle downs reeling CEU

Veteran guard Brent Paraiso paces Letran over mighty Marinero in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup as CJ Austria and Michael Phillips lift La Salle over CEU

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The Wangs-Letran Knights asserted their dominance in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after denying a late comeback from the mighty Marinerong Pilipino Skippers, 70-64, at the Ynares Center here on Friday, July 15.

Veteran Brent Paraiso shored up the team’s late-game composure by scoring 6 of his 14 points in the clutch – a stretch that included a triple at the 1:34 mark for a 65-60 lead, and a decisive and-one finish with 36.4 ticks left for a 68-62 separation.

Prior to Paraiso’s endgame heroics, Marinero fired off stunning late-game 21-4 rally for a 58-all tie at the 3:47 mark to erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.

However, the Skippers ran out of ammo too quickly after forward Arvin Gamboa missed two crucial free throws with 55 seconds left, followed by a missed Jollo Go trey at the 31-second mark to all but seal the deal for the Knights.

Go led the failed comeback attempt with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting from three, to go with 6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Juan Gomez de Liaño – coming off a 27-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double last game – was held to just 10 points off a 2-of-9 shooting, on top of 7 boards, 6 dimes, and 4 steals with 5 turnovers against the reigning two-time NCAA champions.

Meanwhile, the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers bounced back from their blowout loss to Marinero with a late 76-65 pullaway against the reeling CEU Scorpions.

CJ Austria continued to benefit from the absence of the Archers’ top guards as he finished with a conference-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while teenage sensation Michael Phillips churned out a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double with 2 steals and 2 blocks in just 25 minutes off the bench.

Off a 59-58 CEU lead with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, La Salle found a higher gear and crushed the Scorpions’ morale with a game-sealing 16-0 run, capped with a Joaqui Manuel free throw at the 1:28 mark.

Jerome Santos paced CEU’s second straight loss with a stat sheet-stuffing line of 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

La Salle now aims to start a winning streak on Thursday, July 21, against APEX Fuel-San Sebastian as CEU looks to stop its skid against Builders Warehouse-UST on Tuesday, July 19, 11 am.

Marinero will also shoot for a bounce-back effort at the July 19 triple-header slate against another tough team in Adalem-St. Clare. Letran, on the other hand, will enjoy an 11-day break before it tries to hike its three-game winning streak to four against La Salle on Tuesday, July 26, 1 pm.

The Scores

First Game

EcoOil-La Salle 76 – Austria 18, M. Phillips 12, Estacio 12, Manuel 9, Nwankwo 6, Galman 6, Blanco 3, Alao 2, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 2, Cortez 2, Buensalida 2.

CEU 65 – Santos 16, Santiago 13, Tolentino 11, Bernabe 9, Diaz 5, Balogun 4, Penano 4, Borromeo 2, Ancheta 1, Ferrer 0, Cabotaje 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 39-36, 52-50, 76-65.

Second Game

Wangs-Letran 70 – Paraiso 14, Reyson 14, Monje 13, Sangalang 9, Javillonar 8, Caralipio 7, Bataller 3, Olivario 2, Tolentino 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 64 – Go 20, Gamboa 11, Gomez de Liano 10, Bonifacio 9, Carino 6, Nocum 5, Bonsubre 3, Pido 0, Agustin 0, Hernandez 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 12-17, 31-23, 54-37, 70-64.

