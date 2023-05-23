Letran, Perpetual cruise to big PBA D-League blowouts

STANDING TALL. Letran center Pao Javillonar attempts a layup over the AMA defense in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

NCAA schools Letran and Perpetual flex their dominance over fellow college squads AMA Online and CEU, respectively, as the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup elimination round winds down

MANILA, Philippines – The Wangs-Letran Knights booted out the hapless AMA Online Education Titans from contention in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup off a 71-57 rout spurred by a huge second-half pullaway at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, May 23.

Champion big man Pao Javillonar made the most of his 16-minute leash off the bench with a 15-point burst on 5-of-6 shooting, while Kevin Santos also shot an efficient 6-of-7 for a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Spitfire guard Kurt Reyson, coming into the game averaging a staggering 27.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, did what he could on an off day with a 5-point, 7-board, 5-dime line in 26 minutes as Letran evened out with a 2-2 record.

Earl Ceniza paced AMA’s fifth straight double-digit loss with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 39-minute slog, as former D-League top draft pick Reed Baclig scored 14 for the second straight game.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Help Altas also had an easy time in the second game, pummeling the CEU Scorpions, 93-72, for a 3-2 slate.

Conference breakout star Arthur Roque only needed under 19 minutes to tie teammate Cyrus Nitura with a game-high 17-point outing, while Carlo Ferreras led the bench mob with 16 in just 12 minutes.

Dave Bernabe led CEU with 14 points in the sorry loss that pushed the Scorpions down to a 2-2 record, while Mark Anthony Anabogu added 11 in just under 14 minutes. – Rappler.com