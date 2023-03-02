PBA great Danny Ildefonso comes out of retirement, joins Converge roster

COMEBACK. Danny Ildefonso last played in the PBA for Meralco.

Danny Ildefonso returns to PBA action eight years since his retirement after being activated by Converge as its 15th local player for the Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – PBA great Danny Ildefonso gives his legendary playing career another crack.

The 46-year-old returns to PBA action eight years since his retirement after being activated by Converge on Thursday, March 2, as its 15th local player for the Governors’ Cup.

FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo bared the news on Instagram by posting a memo of the transaction.

Now the new oldest active player in the PBA, the two-time MVP is eligible to play against his former team Meralco on Friday, March 3, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ildefonso and his son, Rain or Shine rookie Shaun Ildefonso, also become the first father-son tandem to play in the PBA since Robert and Dodot Jaworski teamed up for Barangay Ginebra in the late 1990s.

JUST IN. 46-year-old Danny Ildefonso has been activated by Converge and is eligible to play tomorrow, March 3, vs Meralco.



He last played in 2015 for the Bolts. | via @philipptionary



📸: Coach Aldin Ayo pic.twitter.com/XEogZfmGzf — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 2, 2023

A member of the 40 Greatest PBA Players, Ildefonso started his PBA career in 1998 after being drafted by San Miguel as the first overall pick and helped the franchise win eight championships.

Individually, Ildefonso earned a pair of MVP honors, three Finals MVP plums, five Best Player of the Conference awards, and two Mythical First Team and three Mythical Second Team selections.

After a shocking exit from San Miguel in 2013, Ildefonso signed with Meralco as a free agent and retired with the franchise in 2015.

Ildefonso pursued coaching after his playing career and he currently serves as an assistant coach for Converge. – Rappler.com