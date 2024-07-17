TNT, NLEX tap former NBA players for PBA Governors’ Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIDAIR. Darius Days in action for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League.

TNT brings in Darius Days and NLEX signs Myke Henry as they both look to make deep runs in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – MVP teams TNT and NLEX tapped former NBA players as imports in the season-opening PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Tropang Giga acquired the services of Darius Days, while the Road Warriors brought in Myke Henry as they both look to make deep runs after early exits in the two conferences last season.

A product of the LSU Tigers, Days momentarily played for the Houston Rockets in the 2022-2023 season, appearing in four games and averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Spending most of his time with the Houstons’ NBA G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the 24-year-old Days earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors in 2023.

TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa said on Wednesday, July 17, that the Tropang Giga initially wanted to bring back Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for a third run with the team, but the former Best Import is currently unavailable.

Hollis-Jefferson, who led TNT to its last title, currently plays for the Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico.

“If Darius turns out to be great, then we have a good problem,” said Lastimosa.

Like Days, Henry spent one season in the NBA as he suited up for Memphis Grizzlies in 20 games in 2017-2018 and averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 assists.

Henry, 31, is a well-travelled import who has taken his act to Mexico, Israel, Italy, France, Greece, Poland, and Indonesia.

“Myke’s all-around game and international experience will surely help our team’s campaign next conference,” NLEX wrote on its social media accounts.

The Governors’ Cup, which follows a new format that splits the 12 teams into two groups, will tip off in August. – Rappler.com