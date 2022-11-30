Trollano hailed PBA Player of the Week as NLEX slays giant to stay in playoff race

Don Trollano delivers in a huge upset against Barangay Ginebra as NLEX ends a five-game skid and remains in the quarterfinal hunt

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX breathe new life into its dwindling playoff hopes behind a timely performance from veteran forward Don Trollano.

Trollano claimed the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 23 to 27 after helping the Road Warriors stay in the quarterfinal hunt and end its five-game skid with an upset of Barangay Ginebra.

Gunning down 7 triples, Trollano netted a season-high-tying 26 points as NLEX snapped the Gin Kings’ five-game winning streak following a stunning 120-117 overtime win to improve to 4-7 going into the last week of eliminations.

He scored all of his output in the second half, including 20 points in the third quarter to turn things around for the Road Warriors.

The win not only kept NLEX in the hunt, it also gave the squad some sort of consolation after it fell prey to erstwhile winless Terrafirma, which halted a 25-game skid at the Road Warriors’ expense.

“We were motivated because we’re coming from a terrible loss against Terrafirma,” said Trollano, who also had 26 points in the shocking loss to the Dyip.

Trollano ended up as the unanimous choice over fellow contenders Paul Lee of Magnolia and Jericho Cruz of San Miguel for the weekly honors deliberated upon by the group regularly covering the PBA beat.

While chances are slim for NLEX, it can still qualify for the playoffs by beating Meralco in its final elimination-round game on Wednesday, November 30, at the PhilSports Arena.

Currently at 10th place, the Road Warriors will then need either one or both No. 8 Rain or Shine and No. 9 Bolts to finish with the same 5-7 record to get a crack at the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com