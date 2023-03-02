PBA
Record-setting Don Trollano performance draws Allan Caidic comparison

Delfin Dioquino
GUNNER. Don Trollano steers NLEX to a crucial win with a career-best performance.

PBA Images

Don Trollano shatters the PBA record for most consecutive three-point field goals made in a game previously held by legend Allan Caidic and two others

MANILA, Philippines – It was a record-setting performance worthy of a legendary comparison.

Don Trollano reminded head coach Frankie Lim of PBA icon Allan Caidic after the NLEX stalwart dropped 44 points with 9 triples – both career-highs – in a 142-125 romp of Terrafirma in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday, March 2.

Trollano shattered the league record for most consecutive three-point field goals made in a game of 8 straight triples first accomplished by Caidic in 1991 and later tied by Renren Ritualo in 2005 and Von Pessumal in 2019.

“I want him to shoot. I want him to score. I can only think of the likes of Allan Caidic who did what Don did,” Lim said in a mix of Filipino and English. “I’m happy for him. I’m happy for my team.”

Caidic remains on a class of his own when it comes to the best scoring acts.

The retired player who became known as “The Triggerman” holds the PBA record for most points scored by a local with 79 as he drained 17 triples – also a league mark – for Presto in a win over Barangay Ginebra in 1991.

Still, Trollano delivered a blazing performance that saw him surpass a feat once accomplished by the great Caidic.

Missing his first trey in the opening quarter, Trollano went on a tear and sank his next 9 three-pointers to establish the new PBA mark.

Trollano admitted going for 50 points as a fitting birthday gift for former Road Warriors big man Asi Taulava, who turned 50 on Thursday, but missed his 11th and final three-point attempt.

“Kuya Asi told me, ‘Go get 50,’ because it is his birthday today. I tried to get 50 but I ran out of luck in the end,” said Trollano.

Beyond his career game, though, Trollano said he merely wanted to help the team win as NLEX improved to 7-3 to bolster its bid for a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals.

“We’re trying to get to the top four for the twice-to-beat [advantage]. If we lost, our chances would have taken a hit.” – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
